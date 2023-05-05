BMW warns older models are too dangerous to drive due to airbag recall : NPR







. Matthias Schrader/AP

Matthias Schrader/AP DETROIT BMW is warning owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the United States not to drive them due to a growing threat of airbags exploding in a crash. The warning covers model year 2000 through 2006 vehicles that were previously recalled to replace defective and unsafe airbag inflators manufactured by Takata. The company used volatile ammonium nitrate to inflate airbags during an accident. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to heat and humidity and detonate a metal canister, flying shrapnel that can injure or kill drivers and passengers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says drivers should park their vehicle and contact BMW for more information. Repairs are available at no cost to owners, along with mobile repair and free towing. “These vehicles are between 17 and 22 years old and the risk to vehicle occupants is severe,” the agency said in a statement Thursday. “These are some of the oldest Takata airbags under recall and have an extremely high probability of failure in a crash.” According to NHTSA, if the inflators burst, metal fragments could fly into the driver’s face and could kill him or cause “devastating, life-altering injuries.” Since 2009, explosive airbags made by Takata have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in the United States. Most of the deaths and around 400 injuries have been in the United States, but they have also occurred in Australia and Malaysia. Models affected by the BMW recall include the 2000-2006 3-Series, 2000-2003 5-Series, and 2000-2004 X5s. All have driver’s front airbag inflators manufactured by Takata. Owners can go BMW website to verify if their vehicle is affected or call BMW Customer Service at (866) 835-8615. NHTSA also has a recall search tool on its website. Owners of certain older Honda, Ford and Stellantis vehicles equipped with Takata inflators have already been warned not to drive them. “These inflators are now two decades old and they have a 50% chance of rupturing even in a minor accident,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said in a statement. “Don’t gamble with your life or the life of someone you love, schedule your free repair today before it’s too late.” Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate airbags during an accident. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air and repeated high temperatures. The explosion can rupture a metal canister and send shrapnel flying into the passenger compartment. Since 2009, exploding airbags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in the United States. Most of the deaths and around 400 injuries have been in the United States, but they have also occurred in Australia and Malaysia. The potential for dangerous malfunction led to the largest series of automobile recalls in US history, with at least 67 million Takata inflators recalled. The US government says many have not been repaired. Approximately 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide. The airbag explosion put Takata Corp. of bankrupt Japan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/05/1174237832/bmw-older-models-dangerous-airbag-recall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos