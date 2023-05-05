Centene’s metamorphosis continues as the health insurer sells its artificial intelligence platform





Centene to sell Apixio, an artificial intelligence platform Apixio as a health insurer … [+] continues to review its portfolio to focus on its health benefits business, the company said May 3, 2023. In this photo, the building housing Centene Corporation’s corporate headquarters is seen Thursday, July 2, 2015, in Clayton, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Robson) ASSOCIATED PRESS Centene will divest Apixio, an artificial intelligence platform, as the health insurer continues to review its portfolio while focusing on its healthcare benefits business. Sarah London, CEO of Centene Wednesday says Apixio, an AI platform that enables value-based care would be best served under the ownership of New Mountain Capital, an investment firm with more than $37 billion in assets under management. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, companies said by announcing the definitive agreement to sell Apixio. “Apixio has been a trusted business partner since our relationship began in 2015,” said Sarah M. London, Managing Director of Centene, which acquired Apixio in December 2020. Centene said Apixio compiles and analyzes large volumes of structured and unstructured data to develop high-fidelity patient health profiles and support value-based care programs. “As part of the ongoing review of our portfolio, it was important for us to find a strategic partner for Apixio with whom the business could continue to grow, innovate and thrive,” added London. We are confident that New Mountain Capital is well positioned to ensure that Apixio continues to support the success of its clients given their industry expertise and long-term focus.” The moves come at a key time for Centene, which sells a range of government-subsidized health insurance, including Obamacare, and faces increased competition in those markets. This is the latest divestment for Centene, which has already sold some European businesses to focus more on the United States. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Centene reported first-quarter profits of more than $1 billion last week as membership grew by more than 2 million on higher Obamacare and Medicaid enrollments, said the health insurer. Centene, which sells a range of government-subsidized health insurance including Obamacare and Medicaid for low-income Americans, said total managed care enrollment grew by more than 2 million members to reach 28.45 million, compared to 26.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022. In particular, Centenes’ enrollment in individual coverage under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, has grown what Centene calls its business market activity to over 3 million members. against 2 million a year ago. Meanwhile, the total number of Medicaid enrollments that Centene manages through state contracts jumped by more than one million to more than 16.3 million. Financial terms of the Apixio sale were not disclosed, but Centene expects the transaction to be neutral to 2023 adjusted earnings per share, the company said. “We admire Apixio as a leading health technology company that delivers a differentiated value proposition using machine learning and analytics,” said Matt Holt, Managing Director and President, Private Equity at New Mountain Capital. “Through continued investment in products, services and technology, we are excited to build Apixio into a ‘connected care’ platform that brings together essential infrastructure to enable the shift to outcome-based reimbursement models. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejapsen/2023/05/03/centene-makeover-continues-as-health-insurer-divests-artificial-intelligence-platform/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos