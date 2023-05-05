The generative AI revolution





Artificial intelligence will be the transformative technology of our generation. In recent months, the pace of change has accelerated, with the phenomenon of generative AI creating new applications that have exploded out of Silicon Valley and into Britain’s national consciousness. A song that used AI to clone the vocals of Drake and The Weeknd garnered 15 million views on TikTok before being hastily pulled from the platforms. OpenAIs GPT-4, a Large Language Model (LLM), outperformed 90% of US high school students across exams in nearly every subject. Training computing has grown 10 billion times since 2010. In the first 3 months of this year, $11 billion was invested to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI), more than the previous ten years combined. While AI has landed squarely in the public debate through Cat GP T, the implications for policy and politics have yet to be fully recognized. AI presents a huge economic and geostrategic opportunity. A recent Goldman Sachs report predicts that over the next ten years, the productivity benefits of generative AI alone will create $1.5 trillion in value. The magnitude of the benefits in the UK will be determined by two trends. First, rapid adoption: ChatGPT attracted 100 million users in 2 months, compared to 30 months for Instagram, 55 for Spotify and 70 for Uber. Second, increase worker productivity. A recent MIT paper found that using LLM reduced time spent on professional writing tasks by 40% while improving quality. International governments are already placing AI leadership at the center of their geopolitical strategies. The UK’s Integrated Review in 2021 said that in the years to come, countries that establish a leading role in critical and emerging technologies will be at the forefront of global leadership. But other countries are forging ahead — the vast majority of recent advances in generative AI have been spearheaded by a few Silicon Valley-based AI labs with hundreds of employees. Generative AI will cause shocks to our labor market. Each wave of technological progress has raised fears, often unfounded, of rising unemployment. But this time, you have to heed the warnings. For the first time, technology seems poised to automate cognitive functions and creativity, disrupting the traditional model of automating routine tasks. AI could have superstar effects on steroids: Taylor Swift could enjoy millions of custom songs created by AIs using her voice, or a high-flying corporate lawyer could boost her productivity with effectively unlimited interns at her fingertips. tomorrow. White-collar jobs – such as paralegals or graphic designers who make up a disproportionate amount of the UK workforce, and particularly the London workforce – could be partly or fully automated. The UK could also face macroeconomic shocks. Just as the introduction of China into the global trading system in the 1990s put downward pressure on inflation, generative AI will drive down cost curves and service prices. There will also be implications for interest rates: downward pressure on prices may drive down short-term interest rates, but much higher long-term interest rates may be needed if we we are heading towards the AGI. AI will create risks for our common future. A recent letter signed by Elon Musk and Stuart Russell called for a six-month pause in generative AI developments to address the issue of alignment ensuring that AI systems act in accordance with human values ​​and goals. In a recent survey of AI experts, the median respondent estimated the likelihood of AI posing an existential risk to humanity at 5%.

