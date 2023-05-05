Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 21, 2023 in New York City.

Equity futures rose slightly early Friday morning.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.38%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.37%. Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 101 points, or 0.3%.

Investors received a fresh list of earnings from companies including Apple after Thursday’s close. The tech giant posted up and down results for the fiscal second quarter, propelled by iPhone sales. Apple shares gained more than 2% in extended trading.

In Thursday’s regular session, all three major averages closed lower for the fourth day in a row. THE S&P500 lost 0.72%, while Nasdaq Compound fell 0.49%. THE Dow lost 286.50 points, or 0.86%. The 30-stock index also slipped into the red for 2023, down 0.06%. Renewed fears of a risk of contagion from the struggling regional banking sector led to the selloff and depressed investor sentiment.

The averages also follow for a week of losses the worst performance for the three since March 10. The S&P 500 is down 2.6%, while the Nasdaq is down 2.1%. The Dow is down 2.8%.

Investors are worried about the Federal Reserve’s trajectory after policymakers hiked rates 25 basis points on Wednesday.

“[With the] the cost of capital is rising at such a rapid rate after being at zero or 1% for so long and then persisting at those higher levels it just creates a whole host of problems and we don’t know exactly where the risk is going appear out,” Dubravko Lakos, chief U.S. equity strategist at JPMorgan Chase, said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”

He said that because it’s not yet clear what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s threshold is for raising rates despite the risk of a recession if the central bank squeezes too hard, investors are unlikely to see any consolation.

“I think once you get to the point where you start to see signals that the Fed is definitely looking to cut and easing, and on the regional bank side, the business model starts to make more sense, so I think you’re starting to get some relief, but we’re not there yet,” Lakos said.

April’s payrolls data, which includes the latest jobless rate and information on wage growth, will provide the Fed with another data point when deciding what to do next. The jobs report is released Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists predict 180,000 jobs have been added, according to Dow Jones.