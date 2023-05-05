Business
Stock market today: live updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 21, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Equity futures rose slightly early Friday morning.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.38%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.37%. Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 101 points, or 0.3%.
Investors received a fresh list of earnings from companies including Apple after Thursday’s close. The tech giant posted up and down results for the fiscal second quarter, propelled by iPhone sales. Apple shares gained more than 2% in extended trading.
In Thursday’s regular session, all three major averages closed lower for the fourth day in a row. THE S&P500 lost 0.72%, while Nasdaq Compound fell 0.49%. THE Dow lost 286.50 points, or 0.86%. The 30-stock index also slipped into the red for 2023, down 0.06%. Renewed fears of a risk of contagion from the struggling regional banking sector led to the selloff and depressed investor sentiment.
The averages also follow for a week of losses the worst performance for the three since March 10. The S&P 500 is down 2.6%, while the Nasdaq is down 2.1%. The Dow is down 2.8%.
Investors are worried about the Federal Reserve’s trajectory after policymakers hiked rates 25 basis points on Wednesday.
“[With the] the cost of capital is rising at such a rapid rate after being at zero or 1% for so long and then persisting at those higher levels it just creates a whole host of problems and we don’t know exactly where the risk is going appear out,” Dubravko Lakos, chief U.S. equity strategist at JPMorgan Chase, said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”
He said that because it’s not yet clear what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s threshold is for raising rates despite the risk of a recession if the central bank squeezes too hard, investors are unlikely to see any consolation.
“I think once you get to the point where you start to see signals that the Fed is definitely looking to cut and easing, and on the regional bank side, the business model starts to make more sense, so I think you’re starting to get some relief, but we’re not there yet,” Lakos said.
April’s payrolls data, which includes the latest jobless rate and information on wage growth, will provide the Fed with another data point when deciding what to do next. The jobs report is released Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists predict 180,000 jobs have been added, according to Dow Jones.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/04/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Seventh-grader Logan Marmino defies the odds as a legless athlete, actor, advocate in Medford, Burlington County, New Jersey
- Cricket moves towards football: Ravi Shastri on explosive T20 leagues | Cricket news
- Priyanka Chopra wears a pink cutout dress for a hot date in New York
- Stock market today: live updates
- Early results show Tory losses in local elections in England
- Inspection of Lampung President Joko Widodo crosses damaged roads up to 6 kilometers | Login Options
- South Africa demands Britain return diamonds from crown jewels
- Pathaan will become the first Bollywood film to be released in Bangladesh
- IHC extends Imran Khan’s bail in nine cases
- World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium!
- Billie Lourd addresses family dispute on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- No. 17 USC Lacrosse earns Pac-12 Championship berth after silencing Arizona State violation