Webinar Opportunities to finance energy transitions





WBUA Initiative Secretariat Financing an energy transition raises many questions for stakeholders. How to develop a project proposal likely to attract funding? What sources of funding should be considered? Can public and private, local and international funding sources be effectively combined and what are the reasons for mixing them? The fourth webinar in the Just Energy Transitions in the Western Balkans and Ukraine series will examine opportunities for financing energy transitions and hear reflections and lessons learned from a regional perspective. Opening words Alessandra Sgobbi, Sector Manager, Connectivity, Climate and Environment; Unit A.3 An economy that works for people, is green, digital and connected; Directorate General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR), European Commission Moderator Sonja Risteska, Senior Director, Eastern Europe Business and Development, Greenenesys Speakers DG NEAR, Unit A5 International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and Investments: blending and EU guarantees (speaker to be confirmed)

Dr. Zsuzsa Piskti-Kovcs, Head of the Coal Commission Secretariat, Eszterhzy Kroly Catholic University Contact: [email protected] Background The Just Energy Transitions in the Western Balkans and Ukraine webinar series is part of the Coal Regions in Transition Initiative in the Western Balkans and Ukraine . From March to July 2023, the webinars will explore opportunities and lessons learned on the path to phase out coal. Looking at how to make a just energy transition a reality, the series takes the perspective of a coal region and analyzes examples from the EU, the Western Balkans and Ukraine. Each webinar will feature several experts working on implementing just energy transitions, including representatives from the targeted coal regions. Upcoming dates and topics are listed below: June 14 – The regions are seizing the exit from coal as an opportunity for economic development

July 6 – Lessons learned in the transition from coal to renewables For social networks: #CoalRegionsWBUA and @Energy4Europe Related links

