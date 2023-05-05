Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday May 5
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, May 4, 2023.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Welcome to Job Day
The Fed, the regional banks, more big profits and now jobs. It’s been a memorable week for the markets, but not in the best of ways. Three major indices are all on pace for their worst week since March 6-10. Now investors are mulling stronger-than-expected growth April jobs report. The economy added 253,000 jobs last month, well above the 180,000 expected by economists. The unemployment rate is down to 3.4%, tied with the lowest level since 1969. That said, job growth has slowed somewhat, while February and March gains have been revised on the decline. Futures rose after the report. Follow live market updates.
2. iPhone to the rescue
Apple phones on display at an Apple Store on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Apple’s revenue and profit fell in the last quarter, but the results remain beat low Wall Street expectations. Better-than-expected iPhone sales helped achieve this. Sales of the ubiquitous gadget easily broke the bar set by analysts, while Mac and iPad sales fell short. In total, iPhone sales rose 2% for the quarter, indicating that supply chain issues may be less of an issue. “It was a pretty good quarter from an iPhone perspective, especially relative to the market when you look at the market stats,” Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC’s Steve Kovach.
3. Another bad day for regional banks
A branch of Pacific Western Bank in Encino, Calif. on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Morgan Liberman | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A large number of regional banks, led by PacWest, had a terrible Thursday as concerns grow following the three biggest bank failures since the 2008 financial crisis. California’s PacWest fell more than 50% after the company said it was actively talking with potential investors while considering all of its options. Based in Tennessee first horizon fell because its merger deal with TD Bank fell through due to regulatory issues. western alliance, Zions Bancorp and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETFs everything fell too. Pre-market trading on Friday morning indicated that it could all be due to a slight rebound at the market open.
4. Mind Your Business
An entrance to Walt Disney World on February 08, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
The Florida Chamber of Commerce has so far stayed away from the fight between disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis over the entertainment giant’s longtime control over a special tax district that includes Walt Disney World. The State Chamber maintains close relations with both parties. “The entire business and lobbying class are allies of both DeSantis and Disney,” David Jolly, a former Florida GOP congressman, told CNBC’s Brian Schwartz. “The House Political Division is likely the state’s GOP’s number one ally in producing polling and research on low-dollar state House seats, and also mobilizing soft dollars around legislative races from the state.” The chamber, unsurprisingly, declined to comment on the article to CNBC.
5. Buffett, a gecko and Omaha
Display showing the Gecko character for GEICO Insurance at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Yun Li | CNBC
Insurer Geico is known for its gecko-rays and dryly funny advertisements. But it’s also famous among market watchers and investors for being billionaire Warren Buffett’s “favorite child” because he invested there nearly 50 years ago. Geico is in a bit of a slump, though, even though the rest of Buffett Berkshire Hathaway hummed. Berkshire investors, who will be heading to Omaha this weekend for Berkshire’s big “Woodstock for Capitalists” shareholder event, will be curious to hear more about how the company plans to put Geico on the right track after losing market share to compete with Progressive. CNBC’s exclusive coverage of the event for Berkshire investors will begin at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.
CNBC’s Brian Evans, Kif Leswing, Steve Kovach, Jesse Pound, Brian Schwartz and Yun Li contributed to this report.
