Apple gives juice after a brutal week





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street’s most influential stock is helping to pull the market higher after Apple reported better-than-expected earnings, as battered banks also jump to pare steep losses after a brutal week . The S&P 500 was up 1% in early trading on Friday, though it was still on pace with its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite rose 1%. Treasury yields jumped in the bond market after a report showed hiring picked up across the economy far more than expected last month. The government’s monthly employment report also showed that workers had won bigger-than-expected pay rises.

Wall Street climbed on Friday ahead of fresh U.S. jobs data after a tough week for banks caught up in the Fed’s fight against inflation. Dow Jones Industrials futures rose 0.5% before the bell and the S&P 500 edged up 0.7%. Regional banks that saw huge declines in their stock prices on Thursday are bouncing back in premarket trading. PacWest Bancorp, whose shares lost half their value on Thursday, rose nearly 20% before the bell on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorp rose 13% in premarket after falling 38% on Thursday. The financial sector is the strongest component of the S&P 500 in early trading. Still, the S&P MidCap 400 Banks Index is down 14% for the week after First Republic Bank collapsed on Monday. Los Angeles-based PacWest Bancorp said it was selling assets and had been approached by potential partners and investors. Regulators seized the First Republic and sold most of it to JPMorgan Chase and shares of financial institutions fell despite assurances from government and industry officials that the banking system is sound. The US government will release employment figures in April which are expected to show slowing job growth. The hot job market is one of the reasons the Fed raised interest rates in an effort to calm the economy and calm inflation. We estimate a slowdown in net job growth and an increase in the unemployment rate, Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said in a report. Traders predict at least a brief US recession this year. They expect the Fed to start cutting rates in the second half of the year to support economic growth, although Chairman Jerome Powell said this week he does not expect cuts any time soon. A report on Thursday showed that the number of American workers filing for unemployment last week accelerated slightly more than expected. The Fed signaled Wednesday that it may end rate hikes for now, but European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Thursday that we are not stopping. The ECB announced another rate hike, but with a narrower margin of a quarter of a percentage point. The S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Thursday as investors worried about the health of banks after three high-profile bankruptcies in the United States and one in Switzerland. The Dow Jones fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq 0.5%. Investors want to know what steps authorities could take to limit further contagion risks, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report. Any inaction over the weekend could translate into a more pessimistic risk environment to start next week. Rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia have put pressure on banks by causing market prices of bonds on their books to fall. Investors fear that depositors will withdraw money from struggling lenders, adding to their financial pressures. On Wednesday, the Fed raised its overnight rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, from near zero at the start of last year.



Helping to support stocks despite all the anxiety over banks and a possible recession has been a significantly better-than-expected earnings season. S&P 500 companies are still on track for a second consecutive quarter of declining earnings, but results have generally been better than expected. At midday in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.6%, the DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.9% and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.6%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% to 3,334.50 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5% to 20,049.31. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 7,220.00. The Indian Sensex fell 0.8% to 61,261.70. Markets in New Zealand and Southeast Asia declined. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $2.15 to $70.71 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 4 cents on Thursday to $68.56. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, added $2.08 to $74.58 a barrel in London. It advanced 17 cents the previous session to $72.50. The dollar rose slightly to 134.25 yen from 134.14 yen on Thursday. The euro fell from $1.1016 to $1.1010. McDonald’s reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

