Enedo updates the stock exchange press release of April 28, 2023:















Press release from the Enedo Plc stock exchange on May 5, 2023 at 1:45 p.m. Updates from Enedo the stock exchange press release of April 28, 2023: Publication of Enedo Plcs 2022 Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Compensation Statement Enedo updates the stock market announcement published on April 28, 2023 and adds the missing annex of the original announcement: 2022 Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). In accordance with ESEF requirements, the consolidated financial statements and notes to the consolidated financial statements have been tagged with XBRL tags. ESEF’s financial statements are not guaranteed. The 2022 Financial Statements and Board of Directors Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements are available in Finnish in PDF and XHTML formats on the Company’s website and as an attachment to this stock exchange release . ENEDO PLC Mikael Fryklund

President and CEO For more information, please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864. DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media Enedo Enedo is a European designer and producer of high quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment, even in the most demanding environments. Enedos’ mission is to make electricity better, more reliable, safer, more energy efficient and perfectly fit for purpose. The three main product categories of Enedos are LED Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2021, the group’s turnover was 46.8 million euros. Enedo has 357 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and the United States. The group’s head office is in Finland and the parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Enedo belongs to a Swedish group Inission since July 1st 2022.

www.enedopower.com Zip file of the 2022 financial statements in accordance with ESEF requirements (not certified by the auditors)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/05/05/2662400/0/en/Enedo-updates-the-Stock-exchange-release-of-April-28-2023-Enedo-Plc-s-annual-report-corporate-governance-statement-and-remuneration-statement-2022-published.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos