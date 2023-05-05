ABC announces interest rate changes

Group Director, Retail Banking, Angus Sullivan, said: Today we are announcing increases to our core savings products, including the introductory 5-month NetBank Saver variable interest rate, which will increase at 4.50% per annum.

To further support savers, the ABC will extend its special term deposit offer of 4.35% per annum for 12 months.

To provide more certainty to home loan customers following the RBA’s cash rate increases, we recently reduced our interest rate on three-year fixed rate home loans, which may appeal to customers who are looking to manage their future home loan repayments as cost of living pressures rise.

The three-year fixed-rate mortgage for homeowners repaying principal and interest, reduced from 0.40% per year to 5.59% per year, as part of a package, with a comparison rate2 of 7.20% per year, starting April 14, 2023.

Mr Sullivan said: We understand that the combination of rising interest rates and the rising cost of living creates challenges for some customers, which is why we encourage any customer with concerns to send us a message in the CommBank app to start a conversation with one of our specialists. the sooner this conversation begins, the sooner we can begin to work together to find solutions based on each client’s individual circumstances.

Our comprehensive support program for our home loan customers includes proactive contact with customers who will be taking out fixed rate loans, as well as a range of other options to ensure troubled customers are in the best possible position to manage their finances.

For those looking for advice on how to manage the rising cost of living, our cost of living assistance hub offers a range of tools, advice and articles, as well as the latest offers and offers available to our customers.

We are committed to delivering value to our customers, especially when it comes to managing ongoing and essential costs. This includes our exclusive deal with More, where CommBank customers can get 30% off More Mobile SIM-only plans and nbn plans for 12 months when they sign up with their CommBank credit or debit card by 30 June 2023.3said Mr. Sullivan.

Customers can also unlock more value through cashback when shopping with CommBank Rewards4 in the CommBank app, which has already helped customers save over $27 million. These savings are primarily for day-to-day expenses, including groceries, fuel, drugstore items, and pet food.

Quick tips and tools to help you get your finances under control:

Visit our Cost of Living Help Center to see a myriad of tools, tips and advice, all designed to help you cope with today’s cost of living pressures. Use our suite of budgeting tools to help you manage your finances, including Money Plan in the CommBank app, which helps you track your expenses, control your bills and set goals. Use Spend Tracker in the CommBank app to help categorize your debit and credit card transactions, making it easier to see the impact your spending decisions have on your day-to-day finances. Use Category Budgets to set weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly budgets for different categories of your spending, from entertainment and transportation to dining and shopping. You can see how your spending compares to the budget you set for yourself, to help you stay on track. Estimate how much your home loan repayments can increase with the home loan repayment calculator. Get the most out of a clearing account. An offset account is a transaction account tied to a standard variable interest rate home loan or investment home loan that can help you pay less interest over time. For clients looking to maximize the benefits of compensation, we offer several compensation accounts. Eligible customers can align their home loan repayments with payment timing and frequency through the home loan repayment modification tool. Research suggests that small changes, like aligning your home loan repayment day with your payday, can make managing your finances easier. Consider how taking out a fixed rate home loan could give you greater certainty about your regular mortgage payments. For more information, contact us in the CommBank app to be connected with a home loan specialist or visit our home loan interest rates page. Save on your daily expenses by checking rewards in the CommBank app. With Benefits Finder in the CommBank and NetBank app, you can find benefits, discounts and concessions you may be eligible for. The extra money claimed could help you save money or pay for everyday expenses.

What you need to know :Press releases are prepared without regard to the objectives, financial situation or needs of an individual reader. Readers should consider the relevance of their situation. VisitImportant Informationto access the Product Disclosure Statements or Terms and Conditions currently available electronically for Commonwealth Bank Group products, as well as the relevant Financial Services Guide. Target market determinations are availablehere. Loan applications are subject to credit approval. Interest rates are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change. Fees and charges may apply.

The Term Deposit special offer is available for retail and SMSF customers. The offer is not available to all other commercial customers (including financial institutions). It is available on balances of $5,000 to $1,999,999 with interest paid annually. Term deposits, rates and CBA eligibility criteria areavailable here.

Our savings and home loan rate changes will take effect, as usual, one week apart.

1 Any customer opening their first NetBank Saver from today will receive a variable introductory interest rate for the first 5 months after opening the account. The variable introductory rate is currently 4.25% per annum (increasing to 4.50% per annum from 12 May 2023), which includes a fixed bonus margin currently at 2.40% per annum (increasing to 2.55% per annum from 12 May 2023) above the standard NetBank Saver variable interest rate, currently 1.85% per annum (rising to 1.95% per annum from 12 May 2023) . At the end of the introductory rate period, the standard NetBank Saver variable interest rate applicable at that time will apply. This introductory rate offer is only available for a limited time and the Bank reserves the right to end this offer at any time. The Variable Introductory Interest Rate will not apply to NetBank Saver Accounts that are jointly held where one of the Account Holders has previously held a NetBank Saver Account.

2 Comparison rate calculated on a guaranteed loan of $150,000 over a term of 25 years. DISCLAIMER: The comparison rate is only true for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts may result in a different comparison rate.

3 CommBank holds a stake in More. More and CommBank have entered into a strategic relationship agreement. Mores’ terms and conditions are available on the More website. For terms and conditions regarding 30% discount on a More Mobile SIM plan only for 12 months or 30% discount on a More nbnMT 12-month plan, customers must register by June 30, 2023 and use a CommBank debit or credit card as their online bill payment method. For more information, see CommBank more mobile And CommBank Plus nbn.

4 CommBank Rewards is the banks’ cashback offer program and is available to eligible CBA customers. Eligible customers include ABC credit or debit Mastercard customers who are at least 18 years of age, who are not in difficulty, are not in default with any CommBank account and can access CommBank rewards through the latest version of the CommBank app. Terms and Conditions apply to CommBank Rewards and can be viewed atwww.commbank.com.au/commbankrewards