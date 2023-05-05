Apple juice a rally after a brutal week





NEW YORK (AP) Apple is leading a rally on Friday after Wall Street’s most influential stock reported better-than-expected earnings. Shares of battered banks are also jumping to recoup some of their steep losses from a brutal week.

The S&P 500 was up 1.5% in afternoon trading, though still on pace with its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 418 points, or 1.3%, to 33,546 as of 1:04 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1.9%.

Treasury yields jumped in the bond market after a report showed hiring picked up across the economy far more than expected last month. The US government’s jobs report also showed workers won bigger-than-expected wage increases in April. While this is good news, especially when many economists fear a recession is coming this year, the data also raises concerns that inflation could remain high and push the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates. higher. High interest rates have already caused cracks in the US banking system, and fears about what might be next to fall have rocked the industry. This week began with regulators’ seizure of First Republic Bank, which became the third failure of a major US bank to be affected since March. Investors searched for the next possible weak link in the system and drove down stock prices for those seen as at risk of a sudden exodus of customers. It was even when banks protested that they saw deposit levels stabilizing or strengthening. Several of the hardest hit recouped some of their heavy losses on Friday. PacWest Bancorp climbed 80.7%, although it was still down 43% for the week. Western Alliance Bancorp gained almost 49.2% to reduce its loss for the week to 27%. The worry is that falling bank stock prices could trigger a vicious circle that would lead customers to lose confidence and withdraw their deposits, which would then increase fear for the system. Apple didn’t rise as much as those banks on Friday, but its moves have a more powerful impact on the market. Apple is Wall Street’s most valuable stock, giving its moves an outsized weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes. Its 4.5% gain made it the biggest lifting force in the S&P 500. The iPhone maker reported lower earnings and revenue, but the results still beat analysts’ expectations. The story was similar across the earnings market in the first three months of the year. Analysts entered this earnings season with very low expectations given high interest rates and a slowing economy. S&P 500 companies are poised to report a second straight quarter of earnings declines from year-ago levels, which would mark what Wall Street calls an earnings recession. But the results were significantly better than expected, which helped provide some support to the market. Live Nation Entertainment jumped 16.5% after reporting a smaller loss than analysts expected, while Cigna Group rose 7.1% after beating profit and revenue forecasts. Lyft fell 21.1% after its first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and it gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter. Competitor Uber gained 11% on Tuesday after posting strong financial results and is still growing strongly for the week. In the bond market, yields jumped immediately after the jobs report, with traders betting on it pushing the Fed to keep rates high longer than expected. The Fed said Wednesday it was unsure of its next move after raising its overnight rate to a range of 5% to 5.25% from virtually zero at the start of last year. He has raised rates at the fastest pace in decades to drive down inflation, but his tool is also slowing the economy and hurting investment prices. Many traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in June, which would be the first time this has happened in over a year. After that is where expectations diverge. The Fed has insisted it sees inflation coming down slowly, which would mean rates would stay high for some time, or even rise further if inflation were to pick up again. Many traders, meanwhile, see the economy weakening so much that the Fed will have to cut rates later this year. Adding to the uncertainty is what is emerging from the turmoil in the US banking sector. If that causes banks to cut lending, it could act as rate hikes that further choke the economy. Friday’s jobs report offered both encouraging and discouraging news, according to the outlook. Strong hiring figures confirm that the labor market remains resilient. This supports the rest of the economy, which has already begun to slow under the weight of much higher interest rates. But most worrying for the pessimists was the 4.4% rise in workers’ wages over the previous year. The fear is that too steep wage increases could cause companies to raise the prices of their own goods and take other actions that would create a vicious circle that would keep inflation high. This in turn could put pressure on the Fed to keep rates higher for longer, which would cause more things other than the First Republic to break. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.45% from 3.38% Thursday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 3.79% to 3.92% AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.

