Prepared Speech by Director Rohit Chopra to the American Association of Healthcare Administration Management

Hello and thank you for inviting me. The practices used to bill and collect medical services are extremely important to American consumers because they not only impact their financial lives, but they can also have profound effects on patient health outcomes.

Today I want to discuss the complexities of billing and insurance faced by both medical providers and patients, the effects on consumers when allegedly unpaid medical bills are placed in collections and on credit reports, and a new CFPB report on the dangers posed to patients by medical credit cards and installment loans.

The CFPB is looking closely at medical billing and collections, in part because of its widespread effects on American families. In a report released last year, the CFPB found that 43 million consumers had medical bills on their credit reports and that all American families owed about $88 billion in medical bills. Medical debt contagion affects people’s ability to access affordable credit, find quality housing, or even secure employment.

One of the findings of the CFPB research is that many consumers report that medical trade lines on their credit reports are often not accurate because the bills should have been covered by insurance or financial assistance, the amount in dollars or procedures billed are not correct, or the patient has already paid. These results raise concerns that consumers, in some cases, are being pressured to pay bills they may not even owe.

Of course, we are seeing tangible improvements. All three national credit reporting companies have eliminated medical trade lines below $500 from consumer reports, although we anticipate some challenges that I’ll discuss later – and our research shows that many debt collectors choose not to. not report medical bills to consumer reporting companies.1

We have also prioritized discussions with the business community, including hospitals, laboratories, ambulatory care facilities, payers and practitioners, to identify ways to reduce stress related to medical debts and coercive credit reports. We look for ways to work together to improve financial health and patient and consumer outcomes.

Billing and insurance complexities

We all recognize the challenges faced by healthcare administrators. Chief among them is the constant back and forth you face when dealing with an insurance company trying to avoid paying for patient care. Smaller or rural hospitals, in particular, can be at the mercy of insurance companies, resulting in less compensation than the investment required for proper care.

Unfortunately, patients too often can be put in the middle of insurance and billing disputes, and they can find themselves with the bag forced to pay the bills that arrive at their doorstep or having to do full detective work. time to figure out procedure codes, whether a provider was in-network or out-of-network, whether a procedure was inpatient or outpatient, or, in the case of patients with multiple insurers or plus Medicare insurance, such as older Americans, which company or agency is supposed to pay the bills.

Allegedly unpaid medical bills appearing on credit and consumer reports

When billing discrepancies or insurance disputes remain unresolved, patients can have their bills transferred to third-party collection agents and flagged on their credit history and reports.

Once this debt arises, patients and families can face adverse events such as reduced access to credit, costly and time-consuming collection litigation, and an increased likelihood of bankruptcy.2

In fact, a 2019 study found that 66.5% of all personal bankruptcies were related to medical bills.3

While this is a step in the right direction, we should not expect the recent removal of medical bills under $500 from credit reports to significantly reduce the overall effect of medical bills on the personal bankruptcy rate. . Our own research indicates that even with the removal of medical bills, approximately half of all consumers who currently have medical collections business lines on their credit reports will continue to have medical collections reported to consumer reporting companies.4

Coercive credit reports

Our research has shown that medical collections are less predictive of people’s ability to repay future loans than other types of collections or payment information, and that reporting medical collections can serve as a way to coerce people pay medical bills they shouldn’t or shouldn’t. .

In this sense, our monitoring and market analysis has raised significant concerns about the accuracy of medical bills collected as debt: complaints to the CFPB suggest that bill collectors are contacting consumers about bills that have already been paid or settled. Indeed, complaints for recovery of unpaid medical bills increased by 31% between 2018 and 2021 and, more broadly, medical bills represent 15% of all complaints filed with the CFPB for debt recovery.

This is partly because the complex system of medical billing practices makes it difficult for patients and their families, already dealing with the stress and anxiety of needing medical care, to verify the accuracy of medical bills. . Payment assistance programs, required by law as a condition of many hospitals’ nonprofit status, can be difficult for patients to access and are poorly advertised by medical providers.

Coercive credit reports force patients and their families to pay bills that they doubt are accurate. And, for families who refuse to pay a bill whose accuracy they question, they can see their credit ruined and their job and housing prospects dim.

The CFPB report on medical credit cards and financing plans

Today we published a report on the use of payment products such as installment loans and medical credit cards to cover medical expenses. I want to draw your attention to some key questions that I hope you will consider when deciding if these products are right for your hospitals, your healthcare systems and the patients you care for.

The companies that sell these products market them with their benefits for you, not the patients. There is a reason for this: you benefit much more than the patients. Medical payment products can offer the promise of cost savings, payments within days, administrative ease, and a way to minimize financial risk.

But our research shows that patients may be worse off.

Among other findings, our research shows that specialty medical credit cards and installment loans have less favorable terms than other general credit products and may even require patients and their families to pay significant deferred interest.

Deferred interest is the golden ticket traded with many of these products. Of course, deferred interest plans can be attractive to patients; however, if consumers cannot repay during the promotional period, they end up with a higher than average interest rate, the principal balance, and retroactive interest added to the principal.

Unlike other purchasing categories, where consumers can anticipate their ability to repay deferred interest loans, medical costs are rarely known in advance. Patients cannot say, for example, please stop care once my score reaches a certain threshold. Patients may take these products because they cannot afford the care received, not because it is an affordable method of payment.

While the benefits of these products may be enticing to many of the hospitals you represent, the long-term effects of financialization on medical payments are detrimental to the entire healthcare ecosystem. Turning healthcare providers into the sales force for credit card companies erodes patient trust and can interfere with patients’ important healthcare decisions.

Conclusion

I urge you all to be vigilant in terms of your billing and debt collection practices and the types of credit-based reimbursement plans you offer to patients. When you see relevant patterns, I encourage you to share them with us.

The CFPB plays an important role in monitoring consumer markets such as medical debt and in combating illegal activities in areas such as debt collection, credit reporting and predatory lending products. But the issues that surface in our consumer complaints and investigations often start with decisions made long before medical bills land in the hands of a debt collector or credit reporting company.

It is essential that we examine complex and confusing medical billing practices that allow inaccurate or misleading information to become the basis of coercive debt collection and credit report trading lines.

The CFPB will work with our federal and state government colleagues to better understand and address this issue, and we look forward to working with you to protect patients in our country.

THANKS.

