New Master’s Program: Applied Statistics and Data Science – Newscenter

Friday, May 05, 2023 Jeff Carlton:

From left to right, Suvra Pal Mathematics Faculty, Keaton Hamm, Sherry Wang, Shan Sun-Mitchell, Dengdeng Yu and Pedro Maia

The Department of Mathematics at the University of Texas at Arlington offers a new master’s program in applied statistics and data science that will equip students for careers in a growing field of employment.

THE Master of Science in Applied Statistics and Data Science (MS in ASDS) will begin in the fall semester of 2023 and can be completed in three semesters (18 months). It is designed for students from a wide range of backgrounds, including STEM degrees and non-technical fields, such as business.

“This new degree program will be a great boost for students looking to enter the growing field of data science, and it will give them increased versatility by giving them a solid foundation in applied statistics,” Morteza said. Khaledi, Dean of the College of Sciences. . “As we have done with our Data Science bachelor’s degree program, we are helping to pave the way for training the next generation workforce, which will need a high percentage of science skills. Datas.”

Numerous studies show that the number of jobs requiring data science skills is growing at a much higher rate than in almost any other field. This is due to the massive amounts of data generated by businesses and organizations and the need for skilled workers to analyze and interpret it. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that jobs for statisticians and data scientists will grow 36% by 2031.

“The opportunity to receive advanced training in statistics helps differentiate the MS in ASDS program from other master’s degrees in data science,” said Shan Sun-Mitchell, professor of statistics. “Our program will train students in statistical methodologies, data science, big data analytics, and machine learning to prepare work-ready students for positions in statistics and data science across multiple disciplines and industries. The program is project-based and is designed to help students learn to interpret and analyze data, with a minimum of prior mathematical and statistical knowledge and programming languages.

The MS in ASDS program is designed to provide hands-on experience through classroom learning and a summer internship or capstone research project. Students will deepen their knowledge of statistical research, machine learning and big data analysis and master various programming languages ​​at a level appropriate for data analysis.

“The integration of data science and statistics will equip students with a broader set of skills, giving them a competitive advantage over graduates from programs that focus solely on one or the other,” said Li Wang, associate professor of mathematics, computer science and engineering.

The idea for the program was conceived by Minerva Cordero, UTA’s acting vice provost for faculty affairs and professor of mathematics, and Sun-Mitchell, professor of statistics in the Department of Mathematics. They were joined in their efforts by Keaton Hamm, Pedro Maia, Suvra Pal, Wang and Dengdeng Yu, all faculty members of the Department of Mathematics. Their collaboration led to the degree proposal being developed and approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board in the summer of 2022. The program is being launched under the joint leadership of Sun-Mitchell, Program Director, and Sherry Wang, Center Director. for data science research and education.

The study program consists of 30 hours in total, including six compulsory courses, three elective courses and a research project course or a summer internship. It is presented in a cohort style to ensure the most interaction and community building between students and faculty.

“As we move into a new era of big data, graduates with expertise in applied statistics and data science are eagerly sought after by high-tech industry, banking, national defense, marketing and organizations. health care,” said Jianzhong Su, a professor and chairman of UTA’s mathematics department. “This unique program creates an excellent career path for students to achieve proficiency in applied statistics and data science and lead the next generation of STEM workforces.”

Program admission requirements include the following: • Undergraduate preparation equivalent to a bachelor’s degree in natural, physical or social sciences; technology; engineering; math; business; or related fields. • Completion of a linear algebra course. Candidates can gain provisional admission to the program without this, but will need to take the course during the summer before starting the program. • At least an undergraduate GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. • Two favorable letters of recommendation from people familiar with the candidate’s academic and/or professional work. • GRE scores are suggested but not required.

The first cohort of MS in ASDS students will complete three core courses in the Fall 2023 semester: ASDS 5301 – Statistical Theory and Applications, ASDS 5302 – Principles of Data Science, and ASDS 5303 – Statistical and Scientific Computing I.

For more information on the MS in ASDS degree program, visit https://blog.uta.edu/sun-mitchell/ms-asds/.

– Written by Greg Pederson, College of Science