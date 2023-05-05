Business
Stock market today: Apple juice rally closes killer week
NEW YORK (AP) Apple is leading Wall Street to its biggest rally in nearly four months on Friday after the market’s most influential company reported better-than-expected earnings. Shares of battered banks are also jumping to recoup some of their steep losses from a brutal week.
The S&P 500 was up 2.1%, although still on pace from a losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 599 points, or 1.8%, to 33,725, with around an hour of trading, while the Nasdaq composite was up 2.4%.
Treasury yields jumped in the bond market after a report showed accelerated hiring in the economy as a whole by much more than expected last month. The US government’s jobs report also showed workers won bigger-than-expected wage increases in April.
While this is good news, especially when many economists fear a recession is coming this year, the data also raises fears that inflation will remain high and push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher. This would keep pressure on an already slowing economy.
The data has done little to narrow the extremely wide range of possibilities for the economy that investors predict for the economy, from a painful recession to a soft landing, said Bill Northey, managing director. investments at US Bank Wealth Management.
Today’s jobs report likely gave bulls and bears something to anchor around, he said.
High interest rates have already caused cracks in the american banking system, and fears of the next drop rocked the industry. This week began with regulators’ seizure of First Republic Bank, which became the third failure of a major US bank to be affected since March.
Investors searched for the next possible weak link in the system and drove down stock prices for those at risk of a sudden exodus of customers. It was even when banks protested that they saw deposit levels stabilizing or strengthening. Several of the hardest hit recovered some of their heavy losses on Friday, adding to the seething atmosphere.
PacWest Bancorp climbed 85.2%, although it was still down 42.2% for the week. Western Alliance Bancorp gained 44.8% to reduce its loss for the week to 29%.
The worry is that falling bank stock prices could create a vicious circle that would cause customers to lose confidence and withdraw their deposits, which would then increase fear for the system.
Apple didn’t rise as much as those banks on Friday, but its moves pack a bigger punch. Apple is Wall Street’s most valuable stock, giving its moves an outsized weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes.
Its 5% gain made it the biggest lifting force in the S&P 500. The iPhone maker reported lower earnings and revenue, but the results still beat analysts’ expectations.
The story was similar across the earnings market in the first three months of the year. Analysts entered this earnings season with very low expectations given high interest rates and a slowing economy, but the majority of companies did better than expected.
Live Nation Entertainment jumped 15.3% after reporting a smaller loss than analysts expected, while Cigna Group rose 7.6% after beating profit and revenue forecasts.
On the losing side was Lyft, which fell 21% after giving a weaker current-quarter earnings forecast than Wall Street expected. That’s a contrast to competitor Uber, which is solidly up for the week following its earnings report.
In the bond market, yields jumped immediately after the jobs report, with traders betting on it pushing the Fed to keep rates high longer than expected.
The Fed said Wednesday it was unsure of its next move after raising its benchmark rate to a range of 5% to 5.25% from virtually zero at the start of last year. It has raised rates at the fastest rate in decades to bring inflation down, but it works by slowing the economy and affecting investment prices.
Many traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in June, which would be the first time this has happened in over a year. After that is where expectations diverge.
The Fed has insisted it sees inflation coming down slowly, which would mean rates would stay high for some time, or even rise further if inflation were to pick up again. Many traders, meanwhile, see the economy weakening so much that the Fed will have to cut rates later this year.
Adding to the uncertainty is what is emerging from the turmoil in the US banking sector. If this causes the banks to reduce their lending, it could act as rate increases which further stifle the economy.
Friday’s jobs report offered both encouraging and discouraging news, according to the outlook.
Strong hiring figures confirm that the labor market remains resilient. This supports the rest of the economy, which has already begun to slow under the weight of much higher interest rates.
But most worrying for the pessimists was the 4.4% rise in workers’ wages over the previous year. The fear is that too steep wage increases could cause companies to raise the prices of their own goods and take other actions that would create a vicious circle that would keep inflation high. This in turn could put pressure on the Fed to keep rates higher for longer, which would cause more things other than the First Republic to break.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.44% from 3.38% on Thursday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.
AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://kstp.com/world/stock-market-today-wall-street-bounces-ahead-of-jobs-report/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected].BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Robin Vos to Republicans: Donald Trump can’t win Wisconsin | Government
- US labor market defies rate hikes and posts solid job gains
- Trump under oath! Facing Access Hollywood gang in civil rape lawsuit
- Stock market today: Apple juice rally closes killer week
- New AI research funding focused on 6 areas
- Cause of rare myocarditis in young man found after second SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination
- Imran Khan’s party ridicules Bilawal’s visit to Goa – ThePrint –
- Where are European and Chinese relations headed?
- Karnataka Elections 2023 Two Mega Roadshows Four Public Meetings PM Narendra Modis Power-Packed Schedule Tomorrow
- Weird and wonderful beauty tips celebrities swear by
- Dasan McCullough comes to rescue Sooners Def.
- Kylie Jenner at the helm of Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion campaign