Coty is considering a dual listing on the Paris Stock Exchange





Coty Inc said on Friday that it explore listing on the Paris Stock Exchange as cosmetics maker CoverGirl seeks to strengthen its presence in Europe and attract new investors to the market. Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty sees Europe as an important market, with EMEA net revenues accounting for approximately 47% of the company’s total sales in its last quarter. Coty, also known for perfume brands Hugo Boss, Gucci and Burberry, maintained its full-year profit guidance in March and projected full-year like-for-like (LFL) sales growth in March. upper end of its earlier forecast of 6-8%. “Special attraction for investors” Peter Harf, Chairman of Cotys, said: “Paris is the historic birthplace of beauty, and the industry there still holds a special appeal for investors. Boards’ interest in exploring a possible listing on the Paris Stock Exchange was made possible by the progress made by Coty under Sues’s leadership. He added: “We have seen consistent growth over the last 10 quarters, in line with or above market expectations, supported by targeted investments, disciplined cost controls and a clear program of debt reduction. The strength of this performance speaks to Sues’ reputation as one of the most innovative and talented figures in the beauty industry, and the leadership team she has built at Coty. The company is expected to release its fiscal third quarter results next week, following a grim fiscal 2023 forecast from rival Este LauderCos Inc earlier this week on a slow recovery in duty-free and travel destinations. , especially in Asia. News byReutersadditional report by MY your source for the latest news from A Brands. Click on register to registerESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

