AG James Pushes Bill to Create Cryptocurrency Regulation





New York Attorney General Letitia James is backing new legislation to change state business law and impose tougher regulations on digital assets like cryptocurrency to crack down on unregistered platforms and strengthen investor protections in the industry. The cryptocurrency industry has remained largely devoid of regulations and transparency leading to crime and fraud. Cryptography Regulation, Protection, Transparency and Oversight Act would be mandate independent public audits of cryptocurrency transfers and prevent people from owning these companies, such as brokerages and tokens, to end conflicts of interest and embolden state Department of Financial Services oversight and regulation of digital assets, according to the attorney general’s office. Fraud and rampant dysfunction have become hallmarks of cryptocurrency and it is time to restore law and order to a multi-billion dollar industry, James said in a statement Friday. New York investors need peace of mind because safeguards are in place to protect them and their money. All investments are regulated to account for every penny of investors’ money. Cryptocurrency should be no exception. These common-sense regulations will bring more transparency and oversight to the industry and strengthen our ability to crack down on those who break the law. The legislation would require crypto companies to make their financial statements public, crack down on industry conflicts of interest, and impose protections on crypto investors. Crypto platforms would also be required to reimburse defrauded customers. According to the Attorney General’s Office, millions of investors have lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value from cryptocurrency investments due to widespread fraud caused by market manipulation, hacking and opaque business practices . The bill would increase transparency in the industry by requiring: Submit to a mandatory independent audit and publish audited financial statements

Provide investors with important information about issuers, including risk and conflict of interest information

Require marketplaces to establish and publish listing standards

Require cryptocurrency promoters to register and declare their interest in any issuer whose cryptoassets they promote Crypto companies are not required to publicly disclose their finances, which inflates prices and prevents investors from knowing the true risk of investing in cryptocurrency, according to James’ office. The bill would allow the state attorney general to enforce the law by issuing subpoenas, impose civil penalties of $10,000 per violation per person or $100,000 per violation per farm, collect restitution and damages and to shut down companies involved in the fraud. If passed and signed into law, the measure will also codify the authority of the DFS to oversee the licensing of digital assets and authorize digital asset brokers, marketplaces and investment advisers before doing business in the State. The cryptocurrency industry needs regulation and oversight, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement. As the financial capital of the world, New York must lead these efforts.” The bill would end conflicts of interest in the industry by: Prevent common ownership of crypto issuers, exchanges, brokers and investment advisers and prevent any participant from engaging in more than one of these activities

Prevent crypto brokers and marketplaces from trading for their own accounts

Prohibit marketplaces and investment advisers from retaining custody of client funds

Prohibit brokers from borrowing or lending client assets

Prohibit marketplace references to investment services for remuneration As the cryptocurrency industry grows and captures the interest of investors across the state, it is imperative that our constituents are appropriately protected from the threats at hand, said Sen. James Sanders Jr. in a statement. As Chairman of the New York State Senate Banking Committee, it is no mystery to me that regulated financial markets are essential to avoiding consumer fraud and conflicts of interest. Additionally, with people of color investing in the crypto market at higher rates, the risk of financial harm is greater among communities of color. This simple fact calls for a framework to be in place that promotes transparency and protections for crypto investors, similar to those that exist for other financial institutions. Only then will our residents be equipped to make fully informed and level financial decisions.” James in March filed a complaint against KuCoin for not registering as a broker in securities and commodities and misrepresenting itself as a market, and filed suit against CoinEx for failing to register as a stock and commodity broker earlier this winter.

