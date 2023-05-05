Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | national company





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies trading Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (303.84, up 20,542.03): Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 0.33%, to $58.48 on 13.7 million shares. Air Canada. (TSX: AC). Transportation. Up $2.12, or 11.56%, to $20.46 on 10.3 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 0.47%, to $53.43 on 9.7 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up $1.09, or 2.83%, to $39.68 on 7.4 million shares. ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARX). Energy. Up $1.20, or 7.48%, to $17.25 on 6.5 million shares. Shopify Inc. (TSX: SHOP). Technology. Up $5.39, or 6.94%, to $83.04 on 5.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 0.47%, to $53.43. Analysts say Enbridge Inc.’s successful negotiation of a toll agreement for its mainline pipeline system will help protect the company from significant volume losses once the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion opens. The Calgary-based pipeline giant has been trying to reach a deal with oil shippers on a new tolling deal since November 2021, when Enbridge’s proposal to fill the mainline through long-term contracts was rejected by the Canada Energy Regulator. Enbridge on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.7 billion, up from $1.9 billion a year ago. Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H). Utilities. Down 36 cents, or 0.90%, to $39.59. Hydro One Ltd. announced that its first quarter profit fell from a year ago due to higher operating, maintenance and administrative costs, partially offset by higher revenues. The electric utility said it earned $282 million or 47 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. The result compares with earnings of $310 million or 52 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Air Canada. (TSX: AC). Transportation. Up $2.12, or 11.56%, to $20.46. Air Canada raised its earnings outlook on Thursday evening, saying it expects higher profits due to improved traffic as well as stronger than expected demand and lower than expected fuel prices. . The Montreal-based airline said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2023 are expected to be between $3.5 billion and $4 billion, up from forecasts of $2.5 billion and $3 billion. published on February 17. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chroniclejournal.com/business/national_business/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange/article_ddb12e34-7764-5687-bc51-b216885599ea.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos