Apple juice rally caps deadly week





NEW YORK (AP) Apple led a widespread rally on Wall Street on Friday after the market’s most influential company reported better-than-expected earnings. Shares of battered banks also jumped to recoup some of their sharp losses from a brutal week.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.8%, though it still posted a modest loss for the week, its worst in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 546 points, or 1.7%, while the Nasdaq composite rebounded 2.2%.

Treasury yields jumped in the bond market after a report showed hiring picked up across the economy far more than expected last month. The US government’s jobs report also showed workers won bigger-than-expected wage increases in April. While this is good news, especially when many economists fear a recession is coming this year, the data also raises concerns that inflation could remain high and push the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates. higher. This would keep pressure on an already slowing economy. The data did little to narrow the extremely wide range of economic possibilities that investors predict for the economy, from a painful recession to a soft landing, said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at US Bank Wealth. Management. Today’s jobs report likely gave bulls and bears something to anchor around, he said. High interest rates have already caused cracks in the US banking system, and fears about what might be next to fall have rocked the industry. This week began with regulators’ seizure of First Republic Bank, which became the third failure of a major US bank to be affected since March. Investors searched for the next possible weak link in the system and drove down stock prices for those at risk of a sudden exodus of customers. It was even when banks protested that they saw deposit levels stabilizing or strengthening. Several of the hardest hit recovered some of their heavy losses on Friday, adding to the seething atmosphere. PacWest Bancorp. climbed 81.7%, although it still lost 43.3% for the week. Western Alliance Bancorp jumped 49.2% to cut its loss for the week to 26.8%. The worry is that falling bank stock prices could create a vicious circle that would cause customers to lose confidence and withdraw their deposits, which would then increase fear for the system. Apple didn’t rise as much as those banks on Friday, but its moves are more powerful. Apple is Wall Street’s most valuable stock, giving its moves an outsized weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes. Its 4.7% gain made it by far the biggest lifting force in the S&P 500. The iPhone maker reported lower earnings and revenue, but the results still beat analysts’ expectations. The story was similar across the earnings market in the first three months of the year. Analysts entered this earnings season with low expectations given high interest rates and a slowing economy, but the majority of companies did better than expected. Live Nation Entertainment jumped 15% after reporting a smaller loss than analysts expected, while Cigna Group rose 7% after beating profit and revenue forecasts. On the losing side was Lyft, which fell 19.3% after giving a weaker financial forecast for the current quarter than Wall Street expected. That’s a contrast to competitor Uber, which rose solidly during the week after its earnings report. In the bond market, yields jumped immediately after the jobs report, with traders betting on it pushing the Fed to keep rates high longer than expected. The Fed said Wednesday it was unsure of its next move after raising its benchmark rate to a range of 5% to 5.25% from virtually zero at the start of last year. It has raised rates at the fastest rate in decades to bring inflation down, but it works by slowing the economy and affecting investment prices. Many traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in June, which would be the first time this has happened in over a year. After that is where expectations diverge.



The Fed insisted that it saw inflation coming down slowly, which would mean rates would stay high for a while, or even rise further if inflation were to pick up again. Many traders, meanwhile, see the economy weakening so much that the Fed will have to cut rates later this year. Adding to the uncertainty is what is emerging from the turmoil in the US banking sector. If that causes banks to cut lending, it could act as rate hikes that further choke the economy. Friday’s jobs report offered both encouraging and discouraging news, according to the outlook. Strong hiring figures confirm that the labor market remains resilient. This supports the rest of the economy, which has already begun to slow under the weight of much higher interest rates. But most worrying for the pessimists was the 4.4% rise in workers’ wages over the previous year. The fear is that too steep wage increases could cause companies to raise the prices of their own goods and take other actions that would create a vicious circle that would keep inflation high. This in turn could put pressure on the Fed to keep rates higher for longer, which could cause more things to break beyond the First Republic. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.43% from 3.38% Thursday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. In total, the S&P 500 rose 75.03 points to 4,136.25. The Dow gained 546.64 to 33,674.38 and the Nasdaq climbed 269.01 to 12,235.41. AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.

