Apple stock price supports US stock market after fourth quarter results

Apple’s fourth quarter results suggest that Apple is beginning to recover from a crisis that has affected both the computer and smartphone industries. It was a particular relief for investors after Qualcomm Inc., a key supplier, raised new concerns about phone demand earlier this week. Apple sales in China, a weak spot for other tech companies, were also a bit better than expected.

As expected, Apple announced $90 billion share buyback plans, the same as last year. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 4% to 24 cents per share.

Shares jumped 4.7% to $173.57, the biggest single-day rise since Nov. 30. That added $107 billion to the market value of apples and brings its year-to-date gain to 34%.

Overall revenue was $94.8 billion in the fiscal second quarter, beating analysts’ forecast of $92.6 billion. Although sales fell 2.5% during the period, the company had warned investors to expect a decline of about double.

Although the performance was better than expected, it marked two consecutive quarters of declining sales, a first for Apple since the start of the pandemic. Earnings, meanwhile, were unchanged from a year earlier at $1.52 per share. That compares to an average estimate of $1.43 per share.

In a conference call with analysts, Apple said revenue for the current period would fall by a similar amount to last quarter, which ended April 1. This suggests a drop of about 3%. The company also said it would continue to see a negative impact from currency exchange rates.

The prospect of Apple suffering a third straight drop in sales raises questions about its growth prospects.

I think growth has to be on the minds of Apple investors today,” Third Bridge analyst Scott Kessler said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. not double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future or at any time in the future.”

Apple generated $51.3 billion in sales with the iPhone, its flagship product, in the second quarter, beating analysts’ forecasts of $49 billion. That’s just a 1.5% increase from a year ago, but marked a record performance for a March quarter, chief executive Tim Cook said. The increase came despite the difficult macroeconomic environment,” he said in the statement.

Like many tech CEOs providing earnings reports, Cook also discussed artificial intelligence. He said it had huge potential and that Apple would continue to incorporate it into products in a very thoughtful way.”

From a supply perspective, the second quarter was an opportunity for the iPhone 14 to rebound. The device had suffered from constraints in the previous period due to Covid policies in China.

iPad saw revenue drop 13% to $6.67 billion, roughly matching estimates of $6.7 billion. The new models, which included a revamped entry-level version and Pro models with M2 chips, did little to boost purchases in the quarter.

Similarly, Mac division revenue fell 31% to $7.17 billion. This dragged the forecast by $7.7 billion. Research firms have previously warned it was a dismal quarter for the lineup, with IDC estimating that Mac shipments fell around 40% in the quarter. Apple had updated the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, adding faster processors, but they failed to revive unit sales.

The home, apparel and accessories division, which includes AirPods, Apple Watch and set-top TV, fell less than 1% to $8.76 billion. This exceeded estimates by $8.5 billion. The company added a faster processor to Apple TV during the holiday quarter and updated its HomePod speaker during the March quarter.

The services business, which includes iCloud, Apple Music, the App Store and the TV streaming service, brought in $20.91 billion, missing estimates of $21.1 billion. It was still a gain of 5.5% over the previous year. Last quarter, Apple promised that revenue from services alongside the iPhone would accelerate.

The company has done particularly well in emerging markets, Cook said, pointing to record quarterly sales in Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. He also discussed growth in India, where Apple recently opened its first retail outlets.

The company’s overall sales would have increased last quarter had you held the currencies constant, Cook said. For Apple and other US companies with global footprints, a strong dollar has diminished the value of revenue generated in other parts of the world.

Despite these challenges, we continue to manage for the long term,” Cook said.

