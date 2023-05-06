Goldman Sachs | Insights – Building a more sustainable supply chain

The article below is from our BRIEFINGS newsletter of July 14, 2020

Consumer packaged food companies are changing the way they source raw materials to help reduce their environmental and social impact. Goldman Sachs research Jason English speak with Mary Jane Melendezdirector of sustainability and social impact of General Mills, Christine Montenegro McGrathMondelez’s Head of Global Impact, and Kate Rebernak, Founder and CEO of FrameworkESG, to discuss how consumer food companies are disrupting their supply chains. The following is an edited excerpt from their conversation at Goldman Sachs’ inaugural Global Consumer ESG conference, held virtually last month.

Jason English: Kate, since you advise companies on their ESG strategies, can you set the scene and share the evolution of companies’ approaches?

Kate Rebernak: As more companies recognize ESG as a source of value, their stakeholders are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their understanding of how sustainability factors can impact overall value. As a result, companies are trying to be more specific about the links between sustainability practices and corporate data, vision and goals. Things have changed because stakeholders are clearer in what they want to see from companies.

Jason English: How does the focus on sustainability manifest itself at Mondelez and General Mills?

Christine Montenegro McGrath: I would start by saying that most successful companies today create value for the whole world, in addition to their own business, so it is essential to understand what is important for your company and the wider impact that you can have. Part of that is being consumer-centric and understanding that consumers are increasingly aware of the connection their choices have to the environment and their own well-being. At Mondelez, being one of the largest buyers of cocoa in the world, it is essential to have a strong supply of cocoa and to be able to drive systemic change through our sustainability programs. Through our Cocoa Life program, for example, we have been able to help the farmers we source our ingredients from, as well as the communities we buy from. At the same time, we need to drive change more broadly by working with governments and industry players. Some of these complex challenges are just too big for any one company to solve. So we also need to share best practices and knowledge, and grow our scale.

Mary Jane Melendez: Consumers expect brands to be a force for good. For us, it’s really about thinking about how we can activate our operations in a way that builds both business and planetary resilience. Given the impact of climate change and extreme weather events on our business, it is essential for us to look from top to bottom in our supply chain. We also work with the farmers who grow our key ingredients such as oats to ensure they source sustainably. As a food company, our business is highly dependent on the health and well-being of Mother Nature.

Jason English: What types of companies have been most active in ESG and how has investor interest evolved?

Kate Rebernak: What I have seen is that heavily regulated companies, e.g. oil and gas, mining and cement manufacturing, have gotten ahead of the game in implementing ESG strategies because they needed a social license to operate. And there has been greater engagement from the investment community. Five years ago, institutional investors weren’t as interested in in-depth ESG analysis. Now they all are. We are also seeing greater commitment from the top management of companies. If they do not lead the strategies themselves, they actively support them. And this interest concerns all sectors.

Jason English: Mary Jane and Christine, can you talk about some of the supply chain initiatives you are engaging in at your businesses?

Mary Jane Melendez: At General Mills, one of the areas of emphasis is regenerative agriculture, which uses a holistic and principled approach to agriculture and ranching that seeks to strengthen both ecosystem and community resilience. It’s one of the many levers farmers can use to improve the health of the planet. We are currently running a pilot project with 46 farmers responsible for over 50,000 acres who will apply the principles of regenerative agriculture to their land over a period of three to five years. The pilot is already showing strong results. In the first year, farmers were able to spend less on synthetic inputs, such as fertilizers and pesticides, and instead reinvest more money in cover crops for their land. By minimizing soil disturbance and maximizing crop diversity, farmers can not only improve soil health, but also improve biodiversity and water quality on their farms while creating greater economic resilience for their families. communities.

Christine Montenegro McGrath: We know that approximately 60% of our CO2 emissions come from our ingredients, so we have several initiatives focused on increasing the sustainability of our supply chain. The Cocoa Life program I mentioned earlier was launched in 2012 with the goal of helping farmers grow more cocoa on less land, while giving them access to sustainable farming practices, finance and training. We now work with over 175,000 farmers and around 60% of the cocoa volume for our chocolate that is used in products such as Cadbury and Toblerone is currently supplied through the programme; our goal is 100% by 2025. Today, we work with farmers to ensure that the way cocoa is grown helps solve deforestation on the ground while helping to provide more income for women in these communities, which are usually around 40 months. % of work in cocoa plantations. Another of our initiatives, Harmony Wheat, works with farmers to ensure wheat is grown in a way that promotes soil health and biodiversity, while helping farmers grow bees and wildflowers on their farms that are so important in the long run. environmental health.

Jason English: What changes, if any, do you think will bring to the ESG dialogue discussion as a result of COVID-19?

Kate Rebernak: In past crises, we have generally seen companies reduce their attention to ESG issues. But didn’t see that right now. Due to the pandemic and protests against racial injustice, businesses are realizing that they must continue to address social issues in ways that are both authentic and meaningful. Business leaders will need to build structures internally and throughout their value chains to insulate the business against some of the environmental impacts and build resilience. Business leaders are also expected to speak out on issues, engage with policymakers, and address issues such as paid sick leave, health issues, and pay equity. ESG concerns aren’t going away and, in fact, are interconnected with many of the issues we face today.