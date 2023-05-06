BACKGROUNDER: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Key Infrastructure Funding to Electrify Ports





President Bidens’ Invest in America program aims to make America’s ports safer and more reliable, strengthen our supply chains, create well-paying jobs, improve air quality and public health, and build an emission-free maritime future The ports of the Americas play a central role in our supply chains and the transportation of affordable goods, are important providers of good jobs, and are essential to our global competitiveness. To strengthen our supply chains, reduce costs for the American people, and position the United States for economic success, the Biden administration this week announced investments as part of President Bidens’ Investment in America Program for making our ports safer, cleaner, more efficient and more. reliable. Today, thanks to the Presidential Inflation Reduction Act, EPA takes next step by investing $3 billion to fund zero-emissions port equipment and technologies and to help ports develop climate action plans to reduce air pollutants, improve air quality and public health in nearby communities and to advance environmental justice. The EPA is also investing an additional $1 billion to reduce emissions from heavy-duty vehicles, including those entering and leaving ports. These investments are just the latest in a series of transformative programs and projects made possible by the Biden-Harris administration. Together, these investments will create well-paying jobs, strengthen supply chains, improve economic competitiveness and help tackle the climate crisis. Recognizing the vital role of modern, resilient infrastructure in reducing costs for American families and businesses, President Biden secured an unprecedented $17 billion investment through the bipartisan Infrastructure Act to improve ports and the nation’s critical waterways in our supply chains. The Inflation Reduction Act includes an additional $4 billion with a focus on the electrification of port equipment and heavy vehicles. This landmark investment will also play a role in reducing local pollution and climate emissions by reducing congestion and idling as well as investing in electrification and other low-carbon technologies through programs, including supporting the future of zero-emission shipping. Today’s announcement builds on previous port electrification announcements made by the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration to improve port efficiency and air quality, reducing local pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. They also complement proposed new vehicle pollution standards that, if finalized, would make trucks cleaner and more efficient and position the United States as a leading force in the clean energy future. Advancing Environmental Justice Communities living near ports and other transport corridors are exposed to toxic pollution that can cause respiratory and cardiovascular damage, especially in children. Cleaner ports and transportation vehicles will improve air quality, reduce the pollution burden faced by nearby communities, and advance President Bidens’ historic commitment to environmental justice. The investments announced today deliver on the Presidents Justice40 initiative, which aims to ensure that 40% of the overall benefits of federal investments in climate change, clean energy and other areas reach disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overloaded with pollution. . Transforming port infrastructure Last month, the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration opened applications for the first round of the new Grant Program for the reduction of emissions from trucks and port facilities, established under President Bidens’ bipartisan Infrastructure Act. The program will reduce emissions from idling trucks at our country’s ports, which negatively impact air quality in ports and surrounding communities, including children, truck drivers and port workers. Up to $160 million is currently available for this program. The U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD) also recently announced funding over $662 million available in funding for fiscal year 2023 under their Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). PIDP investments will modernize our countries’ ports and help strengthen our supply chains for generations to come, helping to reduce shipping time, costs and ultimately the cost of goods for the American people. Through the bipartisan Presidential Infrastructure Act, MARAD is providing $2.25 billion over five years for these upgrades that impact our ports nationwide. Many funded projects use zero-emissions technology to improve port efficiency while eliminating local pollution and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Port electrification projects funded with the first year of bipartisan Infrastructure Act funding include: Middle Harbor Terminal Zero Emissions Conversion Project in Long Beach, California: $30 million prize will fund replacement of diesel construction tractors with approximately 60 electric construction tractors, construction of equipment charging infrastructure with energy load management software to improve energy efficiency and the installation of software equipment to streamline cargo handling operations in the terminal.

The JAXPORT EXPRESS project in Jacksonville, Florida: the $23.5 million prize includes the installation of electrified reefer container stacks; purchase of six rubber-tyred electric hybrid gantry cranes purchase of 16 battery-electric forklifts, ten battery-electric construction tractors and seven Tier 4 diesel first choices; the installation of 15 high-power direct current fast charging stations and wedging caps; and the development of a replaceable and scalable plan for the transition of the port and the local maritime industry to zero-emissions technologies.

Terminal 6 Infrastructure Improvement Project in Portland, Oregon: This $24.3 million award will fund the replacement of electrical components to reduce power consumption, light leaks and enable future operations at zero emissions.

Kapalama Container Terminal Project in Honolulu, Hawaii: $47.6 million award will fund ship-to-shore electrified crane upgrades; the acquisition of new equipment and the installation of solar panels on the terminals which will improve the reliability of port operations; a power micro-grid to improve resilience; and, developing a facility resiliency plan and a terminal electrification plan to support further environmental and resiliency improvements in the future. The US DOT has also provided grants for port electrification under other programs. PortMiami received a $16 million Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant for its NetZero: Cargo Mobility Optimization and Resiliency project. The NetZero program is a visionary plan to convert the entire freight transportation chain to a carbon neutral operation, from the PortMiamis channel to its final distribution site. The RAISE grant will help fund PortMiamis’ intermodal rail expansion by adding two rail tracks and three new electric-tired gantry cranes. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/05/05/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-announces-key-infrastructure-funding-to-electrify-ports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos