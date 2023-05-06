Who is Better at Stock Picking: Human Traders or Computers?





High-frequency stock trading has dominated Wall Street for years. But do these sophisticated trading algorithms really offer better returns than human traders? Researchers from the University of Utah and the State University of New York at Buffalo studied direct data from the New York Stock Exchange (opens in a new tab) (NYSE) during the COVID-19 pandemic, producing a new research paper with surprising findings and implications for investors. Stock exchanges: human versus algorithm As much of the trading landscape has embraced computer-driven stock picking, some exchanges like the NYSE have retained the long-standing practice of using human traders in the trading “pit”. During market hours, traders roam the trading floor executing trades for clients face to face with market makers. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and thrive with the best advice from experts on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. By comparison, high-frequency algorithmic trading takes place entirely inside sophisticated computer networks. Financial firms are spending billions of dollars on ever more powerful algorithms and even investing in high-tech fiber optic connections to gain millisecond advantages over their commercial competitors. High frequency traders engage in front-running, or know what others are about to buy and buy it before they can execute their trade. High-frequency traders do this millions of times every day with thousands of shares, usually making a small profit on each trade that adds up quickly. Study methods and results On March 23, 2020, the Stock exchange suspended NYSE (opens in a new tab) in favor of all electronic exchanges, due to multiple COVID-19 diagnoses among professionals operating in the pit. It was the first time the NYSE’s physical trading floor had independently closed as e-commerce continued. NYSE partially reopened the trading floor to human trading at two later points. These windows of frozen floor activity gave researchers a rare opportunity to compare human and algorithmic trading performance. Researchers have found that human traders are, in fact, important parts of a healthy stock market ecosystem. When humans were banned from the trading floor, trading at the NYSE saw wider spreads between stock bids and ask prices. The researchers also detected a higher frequency of pricing errors (between 2 and 6%) for the affected stocks, compared to the control stocks during a regular trading period. The study results suggest that face-to-face interaction between traders and market makers improves market quality by enabling the sharing of valuable context that algorithms simply cannot access. The bottom line Many companies are embracing artificial intelligence as a way to increase efficiency, increase yields, and often eliminate more costly human positions. The study demonstrates the enduring value of human experience in evaluating complex business challenges, such as effective stock pricing. Algorithms and AI are only as good as the people behind them who choose which training data to apply and which situations deserve fully computerized decision making. So consumers and financial professionals should take the time to strike the right balance between people skills and technology, rather than just rushing to put off retirement planning or invest in a computer. Related Content

