Goldman Sachs | Insights – Democratizing access to clean energy





The article below is from our INFORMATION SESSIONS December 03, 2019 newsletter The sharp drop in the cost of installing and producing renewable energy is driving the transition to low-carbon technologies. We sat down with Taylor Jordan who co-founded impact investing advisory firm Imprint Capital (which Goldman Sachs bought in 2015) to discuss clean energy investment opportunities. Impact investing is clearly on a growth trajectory. What drives this in your opinion? Taylor Jordan: There are two main drivers. First, we now have a wide range of investors who want to leverage their assets to create tangible impact. This has spread from foundations, which were early adopters, to family offices and now to institutional investors. Well, continue to see the growth of impact strategies as transfers of wealth to younger generations who naturally incorporate their values ​​into their purchasing and investment decisions. To give you an idea of ​​the scale, more than $11 trillion is expected to be invested in new power generation capacity globally by 2050, nearly three-quarters of which is expected to go to new parks. wind or solar. This translates to an average of more than $250 billion in capital invested in renewable energy assets each year through 2050, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Second, impact themes benefit from a wide range of macro tailwinds. Take clean energy: early investors poured billions into the sector, resulting in a significant drop in the cost of installing and generating power, positioning renewables to become the dominant form of new electrical installation in the future. Now that clean energy installation costs are almost comparable to conventional sources, why haven’t we seen wider residential adoption of, for example, rooftop solar panels? Taylor Jordan: Utility-scale projects were responsible for about 60% of solar installations in 2018, while nonresidential and residential projects accounted for the remaining 20% ​​and 23% of capacity, respectively, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. But adoption of residential solar has been highly uneven and skewed in favor of high-income homeowners. That’s because 77% of U.S. households are prevented from installing rooftop solar panels due to low credit scores, roof shading, or because they don’t own their own home, according to greentechmedia. com. But community solar projects are emerging as a way to democratize access to clean energy. Essentially, community solar projects are local solar installations that are shared by multiple community subscribers, including homeowners and tenants, who receive a credit on their electricity bills for their share of the electricity produced. While these projects are increasingly being adopted in the United States, development has lagged behind demand due to a lack of financing options. Lenders and investors have been reluctant to fund due to the relatively new nature of these projects, while their relatively small size makes them less attractive to large institutional investors. However, we believe community solar is set for strong growth due to the size of the addressable market. What are some of the other environmental opportunities you are evaluating? Taylor Jordan: While returns on equity on operating large-scale utility projects have fallen to around 5% to 6%, we see value in other parts of the market. For example, there are pockets of opportunity in commercial and industrial solar, battery storage and grid services. In the field of sustainable public transport, the continued evolution of connected vehicles, electric vehicles and possibly autonomous vehicles seems promising, and was also looking for opportunities beyond cars, such as buses and motorcycles. In food and agriculture, there are opportunities in agricultural technologies that improve efficiency and yield, while taking advantage of changing consumer preferences in areas such as alternative proteins. Also saw some interesting companies in waste and materials, such as bioplastics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goldmansachs.com/intelligence/pages/from_briefings_03-Dec-2019.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos