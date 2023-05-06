For signs of economic growth in Asia, look north





The reopening of China and an economic recovery in Korea could shift the center of gravity of Asian stock markets northward, away from India and ASEAN countries, according to a report from Goldman Sachs Research. This shift has already begun with the strong performance of North Asian equity markets at the start of the year and could accelerate towards the middle of the year as rising rates peak, markets begin to price in rebound in global growth in 2024 and the US dollar continues to weaken. At the market level, this could translate into improved regional earnings growth from 4% this year to 16% next year. Investors have started to pre-trade this anticipated improvement and may consider taking on more risk as the macro outlook improves. According to the report, two big factors are at play: the timing of the US Federal Reserve to ease its rate hike policy and the reopening of China after easing its strict zero COVID policy. GS analysts expect the fed funds rate to peak in the second quarter, making it a potential inflection point for Asian equity markets given the influence of US monetary policy on stocks. Asian stocks. As for China, strategists note that China’s reopening is best characterized as a resumption of growth given the easing of policy in many areas, including monetary, fiscal, real estate and regulatory, in addition to the abandonment of zero-Covid. The authors also note that while the dollar is likely to strengthen over the next three to six months, they expect it to peak around the middle of the year and then weaken at the end of the year. -this. This would bode well for stocks in Asia-Pacific, they conclude, as historically there has been a strong inverse correlation between the US dollar and the performance of regional stocks. Where to take more risk is a different question, given the big differences GS strategists expect in regional performance. Here is a quick overview of their analysis by market: China: The MSCI China index is up 55% since hitting its lowest point on October 31, 2022, but GS researchers write that the market still has room to appreciate. Moreover, they say what they see in China is more than what has been described as merely reopening China. The current market rally is not just consumer and services recovery trade (as it would be if it were just reopening), they write, but a broader growth rebound spanning a wide range of industries. With that in mind, they raised their profit growth projection in China to 17% for 2023, from an earlier estimate of 13% at the end of 2022.

South Korea: The outlook looks bright through 2024, the report said, noting that investors are likely anticipating the country's economic rebound this year. Admittedly, the near-term outlook for Korean earnings is poor due to weak global growth prospects, cyclical market sensitivity and high operating leverage in heavy sectors such as semiconductors. These clouds are expected to lift in the second half of 2023, creating a potential market improvement of 50% in 2024, supporting the authors' positive position. Another possibility mentioned by our analysts: the chance that the South Korean economy will upgrade to developed country status, which could significantly stimulate investment in this market and, subsequently, an improvement in its valuation.

Taiwan: After being cautious at the end of 2022, due to the slowdown in technological material and geopolitical concerns, our strategists have revised their view of Taiwan. [The] fundamentals appear to be stabilizing or improving, valuations have reset and geopolitical risk is moderating, they write. Their analysis goes on to point out that, with considerable exposure to trade with China, Taiwan benefits from the reopening of that country. Moreover, the economy and the equity market are heavily exposed to global and US growth, where the risks of recession seem to be diminishing.

India: The nations growth story remains strong, with GDP expected to grow from nearly 7% in 2022 to a still strong 5.9% in 2023. But the authors say India is not likely to outperform other markets as its stock valuations remain at a record premium to the rest of the region. Additionally, short-term cyclical issues such as inflation are seen as persistent, and other markets may outperform depending on expectations of reopening and recovery.

Somewhere else: Hong Kong and Thailand are expected to join China with improved growth momentum Hong Kong because of its close ties to the Chinese economy, and Thailand because it is poised to benefit from both a full year of tourism and lower shipping rates. On the other hand, Australia and Malaysia, both coming off a high economic growth base, are expected to slow the most. The Philippines will likely slow moderately but still show positive growth. Singapore's economy is expected to slow in 2023 and pick up speed in 2024, among the highest in the region. Finally, Indonesian growth is expected to slow significantly, from 40% in 2022 to a range of 4% to 8% in 2023 and 2024, as commodity profits slow. On a sector basis, the authors point to opportunities in certain cyclical value sectors, energy and automotive, with selective exposure to technology and semiconductors, as well as certain defensive sectors such as telecommunications. The authors moderate their outlook for the banking sector given the expected peak in monetary policy tightening in the coming quarters.

