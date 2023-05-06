FDA encourages use of decentralized clinical trials in new draft guidelines





On May 2, 2023, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released Orientation project concerning the implementation of decentralized clinical trials (DCT) for medicines, biological products and devices. What is a decentralized clinical trial? DCTs are clinical trials where some or all of the trial-related activities take place in locations other than traditional clinical trial sites. Examples of decentralized elements include obtaining lab tests at a local facility rather than an academic medical center or conducting a clinical trial follow-up visit to a participant’s home via telemedicine. A DCT can be fully decentralized (e.g. all trial activities take place via telehealth) or hybrid (e.g. administration of the investigational product takes place at a traditional site while follow-up visits are performed at home or via telehealth). As mentioned previously, the use of local clinical laboratory facilities and access to telehealth providers and digital health technologies have greatly expanded the types of trial-related activities that can be conducted remotely and the scope data that can be collected. Using technology, such as telemedicine, to provide consent and education, remote monitoring, direct distribution to patients of investigational drugs and wearable devices, use of local laboratories and imaging centers, and by providing the ability for a research participant to engage in research activities from the comfort of their home or other convenient location, DCTs offer a more patient-centered approach to clinical trials. In FDA press releaseFDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD, notes, “As we seek to improve our system for generating evidence, decentralized clinical trials can improve convenience for trial participants, reduce caregiver burden, expand access to more diverse populations, improve trial efficiency and facilitate research on rare diseases and diseases affecting populations with reduced mobility. New Draft FDA Guidelines Draft guidelines build on FDA recommendations Recommendations 2020 which have been issued in response to quarantines, site closures and travel limitations resulting from COVID-19. While the FDA is maintaining its normal requirements for traditional on-site trials, the draft guidance provides recommendations such as design considerations, conducting clinical trial activities remotely, using digital health technologies to acquiring data remotely, roles of sponsor and investigators, informed consent and institutional review board oversight, determination of suitability of investigational products, packaging and shipping of investigational products, and monitoring of safety of trial participants. The FDA has expressed his commitment work with sponsors to discuss how decentralized elements can fit into a clinical trial. Considerations when performing a DCT In the draft guidance, the FDA emphasizes the importance of creating specific plans to facilitate trial decentralization, such as how to coordinate trial activities, interact with healthcare facilities, providers, and local laboratories, visiting participants’ homes and distributing products. The DCT should be designed so that all activities are under the supervision of the investigator, regardless of the network of locations where trial-related services are provided. The plan should consider how to collect, store, access and interpret data obtained from non-traditional sources. The plan should also consider the training of trial personnel, the appropriateness of remote visits, verification of participant identities, development of records, and management of adverse events. When using digital health technologies, sponsors and researchers should refer to the FDA’s draft guidance regarding Digital health technologies for remote data acquisition in clinical investigations published in December 2021. Although DCTs show promise, careful consideration should be given to state laws regarding the practice of occupational medicine, licensure and scope of practice requirements for trial personnel. , regulatory obligations associated with the use of telehealth or remote patient monitoring, shipping considerations, payer reimbursement rules, federal and state privacy and confidentiality laws, and contractual issues related to interacting with various local suppliers and vendors. The FDA accepts public comments on the orientation project until August 1, 2023. Health systems, clinical research organizations, and other emerging companies considering DCTs should seriously consider these new FDA guidelines and stay abreast of developments that can significantly reduce barriers to research participation and address certain public health needs. We will continue to monitor the FDA for any rule changes or guidelines that affect or enhance DCT opportunities. 