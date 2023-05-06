A bright future ahead of the stock market thanks to modern financial instruments: MP





TEHRAN – A member of the Iranian Parliament’s Planning and Budget Committee said a prosperous future is expected for the stock market using modern financial instruments, IRNA reported. Mohammadreza Mirtajedini said shareholders should invest indirectly in the capital market using financial instruments such as investment funds before entering the market directly. Emphasizing that education is a necessity for people who wish to enter the market, Mirtajedini said: With the help of investment funds and with a long-term view, shareholders can inject their capital into the market to bring the production of the country to the required prosperity. . In general, good measures have been taken or are being taken by the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) to protect shareholders and their capital, among which we can mention the establishment of the share insurance plan , noted the official. By using modern financial instruments in the capital market, we can see a prosperous future for the market and witness the return of liquidity to the stock market, he added. Stock trading in Iran’s last calendar year 1401 (ending March 20) saw volatile days which experts say despite the value of the stock market for investment, shareholders’ distrust and fear of entering their capital in this market has led to a decrease in liquidity and created strong fluctuations in the stock market. This condition has caused the government and the Securities and Exchange Organization to take effective measures to restore prosperity and investor confidence in this market, so many capital market experts believe that the prospects for investment in the stock market are positive for the current year. Hossein Abdi, a capital market expert, said the government has a pro-capital market approach and this seems to affect market transactions positively. Analyzing the upward trend of the stock market and breaking the index record this year, he said that the capital market started its work in the first week of this year with a very positive trend, which promises good days in the capital market for 1402. EF/MA

