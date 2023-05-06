These 3 dividend stocks have been market beaters for years. They are on sale now.

Dividend stocks have historically beaten the market. Over the past 50 years, dividend-paying stocks in the S&P500 generated an average annual total return of 9.2%, according to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research. This outperformed the average annual total return of 7.7% for the equally weighted S&P 500 Index.

Half-American apartment communities (MAA 1.97%), Extra space storage (EXR 2.62%)And Tangier Factory Outlet Centers (SKT 2.33%) are among many dividend-paying stocks with a track record of outperformance. Despite their track record, these high-quality dividend payers are currently on sale. This makes them stand out as attractive investment opportunities for a few Fool.com contributors right now.

This great apartment owner has been sold, and now might be the time to buy

Marc Rapport (Central American Apartment Communities): Mid-America Apartment Communities, calling itself MAA, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that claims one of the nation’s largest collections of multifamily properties, a portfolio that currently includes approximately 300 apartment communities and 102,000 units.

These apartments are primarily found in markets such as Houston, Atlanta, and Dallas, as well as Charlotte, North Carolina; Austin, TX; Nashville, TN; and Orlando and Tampa, Florida, all Sun Belt metro areas with strong employment and population growth.

This residential REIT represents an attractive opportunity for investors interested in both a reliable stream of income and a share price that has fallen about a third from its peak in late 2021 to what may well be advantageous level. And it has a solid history to build on.

MAA has been listed on the stock exchange for 28 years and during that time it has paid 117 consecutive quarterly cash dividends and has increased the payout every year for the past 13 years. This kind of performance adds up. This graph shows MAA’s performance in terms of total return – a combination of dividends and stock price movements – over the past 10 years against two benchmark exchange-traded funds, the Vanguard Real Estate ETFfor a sectoral comparison and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETFfor the large market.

Rising interest rates and concerns about the ability to continue to raise rents at the breakneck pace that has marked the pandemic market have dragged down stocks of REITs such as MAA, which at around $150 a share is over 20% off its 52-week high of $192.68.

This lower price pushed the yield to around 3.6% and the long-term outlook for a company with such strong financials and a great business case for it to be a sell stock to consider now for a good buy and hold for conservative investors interested in both growth and income.

The market leader is on sale

Matt DiLallo(Additional storage space):Extra Space Storage has been a phenomenal stock over the past decade. THESelf Storage REITs produced the highest total returns of the entire REIT industry over this period, with an average annual total return of 17.2%, easily outpacing the S&P500 12.2% yield. One of the main drivers of these outsized returns has been its rapidly rising dividend. Extra Space has increased its payout by 548% over the past decade.

This peak performance has come even though the REIT has cooled considerably over the past year. It is down about 30% from its 52-week high. The shares are weighing on concerns about the impact of rising interest rates and a slowing economy on its operations.

There were some signs of these effects in its recent Q1 report. While Extra Space’s same-store revenue increased 7.4% and net operating income increased 8.7%, its adjusted operating funds (FFO) increased by only 0.5%.

However, a rebound awaits. The company recently agreed to acquire a rivalLife storage to create the largest self-storage REIT. Extra Space expects the deal to increase its FFO in the first year while accelerating the combined company’s long-term earnings growth. In the meantime, it will preserve its financial solidity, which will allow it to continue to invest in its expansion.

The growth of the Life Storage operation and other future investments should enable Extra Space to continue to increase its dividend. Meanwhile, given the recent sell-off in the stock price, that payout fetches a nice 4.3%.

Tangier experiences double-digit rental spreads

Brent Nyitray (Tangier Factory Outlet Centers): Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is one of the largest owner/operators of high-end outdoor outlet centers in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, Tangier operated 29 shopping centers with a gross leasable area of ​​11.4 million square feet. The company has 2,200 stores representing 600 different brands.

The brand center concept involves brands selling discounted merchandise to department stores or their own full-price channels. Outlet centers are located far enough from malls to ensure outlets do not directly compete with department or specialty stores. These exit centers are usually located off the highway and are intended to be a destination.

In the first quarter of 2023, Tangier reported funds from operations (FFO) increased to $0.47 per share from $0.45 in the first quarter a year ago. The company reported strong rental activity with double-digit percentage rental spreads. Lease margins are the difference between the new lease and the expired lease. In the first quarter of 2023, mixed rental spreads increased by 13.8%. The occupancy rate at the end of March was 96.5% compared to 94.3% a year ago. Consumer spending remains strong and sales per square foot are increasing.

Tangier recently increased its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.245 per share. This gives the company a dividend yield of around 5%. The company also increased its full-year 2023 guidance. The company now expects FFO per share of $1.83 to $1.91, up from the previous estimate of $1.81 to $1.89. $. At the midpoint of the new estimate, Tangier is trading at a price-to-FFO ratio of 10.3x. That’s cheap for a market-leading REIT.