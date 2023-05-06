Why it might take ‘a stock market crash’ to resolve the debt ceiling standoff

By William Watts

Will the “financial market vigilantes” be heard?

It may take a market crash to end a debt ceiling standoff that threatens to trigger a previously unthinkable default on US government debt.

“An interesting question now is whether vigilantes in the financial markets, in bonds, stocks or even currencies, might flex their muscles as the government nears a liquidity crunch,” said Steven Barrow, head of G-10 strategy at Standard Bank, in a note late last week.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Monday that the US government could exhaust its ability to pay its bills as early as June 1 if the debt ceiling is not lifted. The government technically ran into the $31.4 trillion borrowing limit earlier this year, but used accounting maneuvers that allowed it to continue to meet its payment obligations to bondholders and others.

Late Monday, President Joe Biden invited House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and other congressional leaders to a May 9 meeting at the White House.

McCarthy and congressional Republicans want spending cuts in return for an increase in the borrowing limit, while the Biden administration insists it must be raised unconditionally. The Republican-controlled House last week narrowly approved a bill that would raise the debt ceiling, but the legislation is seen as a no-start in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

April’s disappointing tax receipts brought forward the so-called X date when the Treasury would run out of special maneuvers that would allow it to continue making all its payments. Analysts fear that an early June deadline may prove impossible to meet.

“There is no chance — none — that the budget deal passed by the House will pass in the Senate, where leading Republicans are reluctant to get involved,” said Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist at AGF. Investments, in a Tuesday note. “In the House, a score of diehards have no interest in raising the debt ceiling if the Senate amends their bill.”

So what would it take?

“It’s easy – a stock market crash or signs of an impending recession. Without a catalyst, Congress will continue to dither and position itself. Are the markets worried about a default? Apparently not yet, but that could change by Memorial Day,” Valliere said. said.

Worries over a default following Yellen’s warning were partly responsible for Tuesday’s sharp sell-off that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average end with a loss of nearly 370 points or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.2%. The Dow was down 615 points at its session low.

So far, the stock market has largely dismissed the issue. The main indexes recorded gains in April. The S&P 500 is up nearly 9% year-to-date through Monday.

The debt ceiling impasse rattled corners of the government debt market, sparking volatility in the short-term Treasuries market as investors shunned debt that could be affected by a potential default. The cost of insuring US public debt against non-payment using financial instruments known as credit default swaps has soared for more than a decade.

Would stock market chaos do the job?

There is a precedent. The Dow Jones plunged more than 700 points in a single session at the end of September 2008, a decision that was then the largest point drop on record and marked a drop of more than 7%, after the House rejected the legislation to establish the $700 billion troubled asset relief program. , or TARP, following the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers.

Analysts say the market panic helped shore up support for the controversial legislation, which was later passed and signed into law by President George W. Bush in early October. (Granted, not everyone agrees that the market drop did the trick.)

The question now is whether market participants will blink as the deadlock descends to the wire, Barrow wrote.

He expects to see some build-up of pressure in the form of weaker stocks, higher yields for short-term assets that would potentially go unpaid and a weaker U.S. dollar, but warned the moves won’t. would fall short of what would happen in the event of a technical default – or even a scenario in which the technical default is avoided but the rating agencies take the United States down a notch as they have made in 2011.

Policymakers, meanwhile, should learn a lesson from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March, which came after customers withdrew their deposits at an unprecedented rate, demonstrating the interconnectedness of the financial system in an age digital.

“Surely that must be a warning that, when it comes to the debt ceiling, if there’s any sort of run in the United States before or after Day X, it could be a lot quicker and probably a lot deeper. than we have seen before,” Barrow wrote. “In short, the stakes seem much higher and investors will just have to hope politicians appreciate that.”

-William Watts

