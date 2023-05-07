NASD OTC stock market drops 0.01%





By Adedapo Adesanya The naira witnessed the three possible scenarios it could face in the foreign exchange (forex) market on Friday as it appreciated against the US dollar on the Investors & Exporters (I&E) segment, lost on the window Peer-2-Peer (P2P), and maintained stability in the black market wing of the market. In the I&E market, the national currency was strengthened by 65 Kobo or 0.14% against the greenback yesterday to sell at N462.23/$1, contrary to the previous day’s value of N462.88/ $1, amid an 18.3% or $19.86 million increase in FX turnover for the trading session to $128.29 million from the $108.43 million executed on previous trading day. On the parallel market, the exchange rate of the Nigerian currency against the US currency remained unchanged during the session at N735/$1. However, in the P2P window, the Naira depreciated against the US Dollar by N4 to trade at N750/$1, unlike N746/$1, it traded a day earlier. Further, in the interbank segment of the market, the value of the national currency depleted against the British pound on Friday by N3.49 as it traded at N579.82/1 from the previous N576. 33/1, and against the Euro, it depreciated by N1.78 to quote at N510.55/1, unlike Thursday’s N508.77/1. Meanwhile, digital coins tracked by Business post in the cryptocurrency market yesterday were mostly mixed, with investors jumping on Ethereum (ETH) after its latest memecoins, pushing its value up 3.5% to $1,963.90. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.5% to $29,386.57, Solana (SOL) rose 3.9% to $22.67, Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 0.4% to 0 $.0791 and Ripple (XRP) rose 0.3% to $0.4644. On the other hand, Litecoin (LTC) suffered a 0.8% hit to trade at $87.57, Cardano (ADA) lost 0.3% to trade at $0.3905 and Binance Coin (BNB) fell 0.03% to trade at $325.50, while US Dollar Tether (USDT) and Binance USD (BUSD) sold at $1.00 each. The new token SpongeBob (SPONGE), based on Spongebob Squarepants and launched on Thursday, has jumped almost 600% since then and is trading at less than 1 cent per coin. This is a source of concern for the market as these are fueled by hype and social media, and investors have suffered significant losses investing in them. Like that: As Loading… Related

