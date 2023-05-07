Have short sellers robbed bank stocks?

At Marketplace, there’s a particular saying that we like: the stock market is not the economy.

We saw an example of that this week when bank stocks tumbled as the country’s smaller banks said they were doing well.

The American Bankers Association blames part of the blame on short sellers who try to scare people into thinking banks are about to fail so that stock prices go down and they can take advantage of it. Thursday, the ABA sent a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission asking the agency to look into the matter.

Short selling itself is perfectly legal, just betting that the price of a stock will go down. And short sellers talk about their bets all the time: on social media, on cable TV, in blog posts and articles that sometimes reach millions of people.

“In some cases, this can be very valuable information when a public company is actually overvalued,” said Haima Marlier, partner at law firm Morrison Foerster.

What worries the ABA is short selling that crosses the line into market manipulation, she said. “It would look like someone is using social media to question the financial health of a public company and this person is not disclosing that they have ever taken a short position on this stock.”

The American Bankers Association said bank stocks that are perfectly sound are being hammered into the market in ways that just seem bizarre.

“We have been in constant communication with our members, and they have shared their concerns with us, including the engagement they have seen on social media,” said Naomi Camper, director of policy at the ABA. “And many believe their stocks have been manipulated by short sellers. They see trades in their stocks that challenge the underlying fundamentals, and they worry about that.

This affects bank investors, but it can also scare bank customers, and scared customers can run banks. But for now, much of this drama is confined to the stock market.

“I think we have to keep in mind that we’re talking about a very, very, very small fraction of the public who are actually directly affected by the failure of these various banks,” said Mallory Newall, vice president of the public polling company. Ipsos.

Ipsos poll results 78% of Americans still trust their bank.

So as a reminder: banking stocks are not the entire banking sector. And the stock market is not the economy.