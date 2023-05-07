STOCK EXCHANGE OVERVIEW 05/06/2023

NASDAQ-Adv: 1,741 Dec: 2,662 NYSE-Adv: 1,224 Dec: 2,759

As investors and financial pundits pored over Hindenburg Research’s allegations against activist investor Carl Icahn’s holding company this week, one easily verified claim stood out in the short seller’s report.

Hindenburg said Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) (IEP.O) has valued a meatpacking business in which it has a 90% stake at three times its market value.

An IEP regulatory filing from March shows it did indeed value Viskase Co Inc (VKSC.PK) as a subsidiary at $243 million at the end of December, when the company’s market capitalization was just $88.7 million. dollars.

IEP cited “lack of significant trading volume” in Viskase shares as the reason for the valuation bump in the filing. Viskase shares are traded on the over-the-counter market rather than on a major exchange like Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange.

Four corporate finance experts and two former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officials interviewed by Reuters said IEP’s Viskase valuation bump was extraordinary, but market rules allowed it as long as Icahn’s company disclosed it and could substantiate it.

“I’ve never heard of a 200% bonus,” said Anant Sundaram, professor of business administration at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business. “If there was an illiquidity premium, it should be disclosed and based on empirical evidence.”

Icahn, who earlier this week called Hindenburg’s report “selfish” and said the IEP stands by its disclosures, did not respond to a request for comment.

Viskase, Hindenburg and the SEC, which is responsible for policing U.S. corporate disclosures, also did not respond to requests for comment.

IEP shares have lost 40% of their value – some $7 billion – since Hindenburg released its report on March 2. He said Icahn’s practice of receiving dividends from his 85% stake in IEP in stock and IEP itself selling stock to raise funds was a “Ponzi-like” structure that artificially inflated the yield of stock. company dividends.

IEP responded by listing $2 billion in cash on its balance sheet as proof of its financial strength and said its performance will speak for itself in the long run “as it always has.” On Thursday, IEP said after the close of trading that it would maintain its dividend at $2 per share for the first quarter. Shares of IEP rose 10% in after-hours trading on the announcement.

HIGHER VALUATION MULTIPLE

IEP is due to release its first quarter results on May 10. Joseph Peiffer, a New Orleans securities attorney at Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, said IEP should be prepared to show that its assessment of Viskase was made “on a sound basis of faith.”

“It’s supposed to be mark-to-market, not mark-to-fantasy,” Peiffer said. “You want to understand why something is marked the way it is.”

IEP said in its filing that it valued Viskase at nine times its 12-month adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Based on its stock price, Viskase is valued at just 5.4 times its 12-month adjusted EBITDA, according to Refinitiv Eikon. His peer group average is 7.6 times.

The IEP did not provide an explanation for its use of the nine-fold multiple.

Viskase, which is based in Lombard, Illinois and accounts for only a small portion of IEP’s value, makes food wraps such as sausage casings.

Krishna Palepu, a professor at Harvard Business School, said that while it was possible to award bonuses to activist investor stakes in companies on the basis that their control adds value, such bonuses typically ranged between 20% and 30%.

“I’ve never come across a 200% bounty before,” he said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington, DC Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Sam Holmes)