Upside potential ahead for Omani stock market I Times of Oman





Muscat: The Omani stock market recorded some volatility but remained without clear direction this week and closed near its opening price, according to a market analyst. Unlike other markets in the region which saw overall positive performance, the benchmark Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) remained in its broader downtrend that began when the market peaked in March, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA. Oman time. However, the market could gradually return to a more positive trend thanks to the evolution of global conditions, in particular concerning the monetary policy led by the American central bank in addition to solid local fundamentals, she added. The Federal Reserve announced another interest rate hike last Wednesday that could be a turning point for U.S. monetary policy that could see a pause and possible interest rate cut later this year, Farah Mourad said. Such a change could help support stock markets in the United States and the Middle East as traders take on more risk. Improving sentiment could see global investors return to stock markets like Muscat, Dubai and others in the region, she added. At the same time, some concerns may remain as the US economy is expected to experience a recession later this year, which could impact the global economy and banking sector problems reappear periodically as US regional banks continue to weaken. to be energized. Such fears could affect the local banking sector to some extent as investors may remain cautious. Global investors may continue to show concerns about banks despite the strength of Omani banks, Farah Mourad said. Oman’s banking sector is performing strongly and continues to see an increase in deposits, a factor increasingly watched by investors following the failures of several US banks. The sector is also seeing growth in loan volumes despite higher interest rates, which could help banks post more profits. A strong performance by the banking sector could give momentum to the rest of the stock market and push the main index higher. Additionally, banks could also benefit from their strong credit rating, which should help allay investor concerns. Most Omani banks have seen their ratings upgraded to a positive outlook, she added. However, the market may still be exposed to volatility and uncertainty in energy markets. Oil in particular fell sharply this week before rebounding and could cause some volatility in the market. Despite its strong rebound, it remains at relatively low levels from last year’s peaks. The commodity is set to have a volatile year, with China’s economic recovery weaker than expected and the United States potentially heading into a recession, Farah Mourad said.

