Stocks rally as Treasuries fall as US jobs data brightens outlook

NEW YORK/LONDON – A global stock gauge rallied and U.S. Treasuries and gold sold off on Friday as strong U.S. jobs data brightened the economic outlook and traders lowered expectations of Federal Reserve easing after a long run of rate hikes.

The nonfarm payrolls report showed U.S. employers added 253,000 new jobs in April, up from 165,000 in March and beating expectations of 180,000.

US Treasury yields rose after the report as the dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies.

Oil prices jumped on signs of economic strength, but posted their third consecutive weekly decline. US bank stocks also erased some losses after a difficult week following the collapse of a third major bank.

Ever since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank might pause hikes, traders have been betting that would happen at the June meeting, with some even calling for rate cuts in July, according to the report. CME Group’s FedWatch tool. After Friday’s data, the likelihood of a July decline has diminished.

But Friday’s trading still suggested focusing on signs of economic strength rather than prospects for tougher policy, which often comes with stronger-than-expected data.

“The pause button has probably been pressed and this is now the state of the US economy and what we saw today suggests that it is in a better position than expected,” Kristina Hooper said. , chief global market strategist at Invesco, New York. “The caveats are that a single data point doesn’t paint a picture and, to a large extent, employment is a lagging indicator of the state of the economy.”

But while decent growth may not lead to further tightening in the near term, Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina, disagrees with the ” Goldilocks scenario” of the market where growth slows without a severe recession and the Fed can ease policy quickly.

“If the Fed cuts rates aggressively in the second half of the year, something has gone very wrong economically,” he said, adding that, for now, the market focuses on the short term.

The MSCI gauge of stocks across the world gained 1.48% and was on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain since Jan. 6. However, for the week, it still posted a slight decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 546.64 points, or 1.65%, to 33,674.38, the S&P 500 gained 75.03 points, or 1.85%, to 4,136.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 269.02 points, or 2.25%, to 12,235.41.

Under the hood, the rebound in oil helped push the energy stock index higher. US crude stood 4.05% at $71.34 a barrel and Brent ended at $75.30, up 3.86%.

The biggest single-stock boost for the three major U.S. indexes came from tech heavyweight Apple Inc, which soared after its quarterly report impressed investors.

Investors also suspended exits from US banks, pushing the KBW Regional Banks Index up 4.7%. However, the regional index was still down almost 8% for the week, due to steep declines in the previous four sessions following the collapse of First Republic Bank over the weekend.

In currencies, the dollar index fell 0.059%, with the euro up 0.05% at $1.1016. The Japanese yen weakened 0.39% against the greenback at 134.84 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.2633, up 0.49% on the day.

In Treasuries, benchmark 10-year bonds rose 7.9 basis points to 3.431%, from 3.352% on Thursday evening. The 30-year bond last rose 2.4 basis points to 3.7464%. The 2-year note was the last to rise by 18.7 basis points for a yield of 3.9139%.

After closing in on a record high in the previous session, gold quickly retreated after payrolls data dampened Fed rate cut expectations.

Spot gold fell 1.7% to $2,017.03 an ounce. US gold futures fell 1.76% to $2,017.40 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Ankur Banarjee in Singapore. Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Robert Birsel, Keith Weir, Alexander Smith, David Gregorio and Diane Craft)

