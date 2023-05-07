Business
How U.S. consumer price data will test the dreaded stagflation scenario
Stagflation fears are spreading on Wall Street, as investors await data that could shed light on whether the Federal Reserve is succeeding in taming inflation without seriously hurting growth.
Stagflation, a combination of stagnant growth and persistent inflation that plagued the United States in the 1970s, is dampening the appeal of stocks and bonds, leaving investors with fewer places to earn returns.
While far from certain, the scenario looms large in investors’ minds, as last year’s surge in inflation forced the Fed to launch an aggressive monetary tightening cycle that, many believe will lead to a recession.
Some also believe the recent banking sector turmoil will hurt lending and further limit growth, forcing the Fed to cut rates before inflation is brought under control.
BoFA Global Research’s April survey of global fund managers showed stagflation expectations near all-time highs, with 86% saying it will be part of the macro backdrop in 2024.
The next few weeks of consumer price data for April, due Wednesday, may offer a clearer picture of whether the Fed’s interest rate hikes are dampening inflation. A high number could weigh on a rally that has lifted the S&P 500 nearly 8% this year.
Stagflation is a growing concern, said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes.
Inflation is much higher than the Fed thought it would be, and it is coming down at an extraordinarily slow pace as we believe the economy has already peaked for the year.
US jobs data showed on Friday that hourly wages rose in April at an annual rate of 4.4%, too strong to be consistent with the Fed’s 2% inflation target. Growth, however, remained robust, with job creation accelerating and the unemployment rate falling to its lowest level in 53 years.
Still, bets in the futures markets continued to show traders pricing in interest rate cuts later this year. Policymakers have insisted they will keep rates roughly at current levels for the rest of 2023 after raising them another 25 basis points this week.
Jose Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, thinks the United States will fall into recession later this year. Factors such as rising commodity prices and the shift to local supply chains from global chains are expected to keep inflation high even as growth wanes, Torres said.
The US Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the tenth consecutive time
He turned more bullish on dividend-paying stocks in sectors such as utilities, expecting the extra revenue to bolster returns as inflation weighs on stock valuations and the S&P 500 falls. on the spot.
“The Fed made the mistake of being too dovish for too long,” Torres said.
Consumer prices rose 5% in March, well above levels seen for most of the past decade, but down from a peak of 9.1% reached last June. US economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter, while activity in the manufacturing sector remained depressed last month.
Past bouts of stagflation have weighed on equities. The S&P 500 has fallen a median of 2.1% in quarters marked by stagflation over the past 60 years, while rising a median of 2.5% in all other quarters, according to Goldman Sachs.
Everyone is positioned for the end of the world, but when you know the Fed is out of the hiking game…it’s a much stronger foundation for investors than anyone anticipated at this point in 2023.
Charlie McElligott, Managing Director of Macro Cross-Asset Strategy at Nomura Securities
Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, bought gold. Prices for the metal, a popular inflation hedge and safe haven in times of uncertainty, have hit near-record highs this year, boosted by geopolitical worries and a looming showdown over the US debt ceiling.
“It seems to me that gold is smelling a tinge of stagflation,” said Ms. Krosby, who also added positions in equity sectors she expects to better weather economic turbulence, such as consumer goods. base.
Other investors were more optimistic, believing that growth would continue.
Charlie McElligott, managing director of multi-asset macro strategy at Nomura Securities, pointed to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate, which calls for a 2.7% growth rate in the second quarter, down from 1.8 % May, the 1st.
At the same time, expectations that the Fed won’t raise rates much higher have created a better backdrop for investors, he said.
“Everyone is positioned for the end of the world, but when you know the Fed is out of the hiking game…it’s a much stronger position for investors than anyone anticipated at this point in 2023. .”
