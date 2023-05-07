Everything about Dabba Market

What exactly is the modus operandi of Dabba Trading?

As described above, this type of trading is informal trading that takes place outside the realm of exchanges. Also known as Box trading, brokers here execute trades for their clients without placing them on the exchange. Brokers maintain their own trading books or “Dabba” and settle trades with clients off the exchange.

Traders bet on stock price movements without engaging in an actual trade to physically take possession of a particular stock.

For example, an investor places a bet on a stock at a price, say Rs.500. If the price rose to Rs.750, the investor would make a gain of Rs.250.

If the price drops to Rs.450, he will have to pay the difference to Broker Dabba.

In simpler terms, brokers’ profit is investors’ loss and vice versa.

Why are investors attracted to Dabba Trading?

Dabba Trading has its own attractions that are enough to attract investors/traders. It requires no initial margin and does not attract the attention of tax authorities. In other words, it is a way for them to evade tax because there is no proper record of income or gains from trading. These transactions are facilitated using cash and the mechanism is operated using unrecognized software terminals. There is no need to have a trading account, demat account or have to give their KYC details.

Being out of tax purpose, transactions through Dabba Trade do not attract Commodity Transaction Tax (CTT) or Securities Transaction Tax (STT).

Notably, CTT is a tax levied on certain commodity futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges in India. While STT is a tax levied on certain securities transactions, including the sale and purchase of stocks, derivatives, equity-oriented mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Additionally, Dabba traders offer up to 500x leverage, which means that for every rupee a client is willing to invest, they will gain exposure to Rs 500 worth of stocks or derivatives.

What are the risks associated with this type of trading?

Trading in dabba, recognized as an offense under Section 23(1) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act 1956 (SCRA), does not entitle an investor/trader to any type of protection and the main risk is that the broker does not pay the investor or the entity becomes insolvent or goes bankrupt. In other words, being outside the scope of regulation implies that investors/traders do not have formal provisions for investor protection, dispute resolution mechanisms and settlement mechanisms. grievances available within a formal exchange.

Specifically, if Dabba’s operator goes back on his word and refuses to pay, there is no recourse for the investor. One cannot complain of being duped when one voluntarily participates in an illegal activity.

What consequences does an investor/trader involved in Dabba Trading have to face?

As already stated, trading in dabba is recognized as an offense under Section 23(1) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act 1956 (SCRA).

Apart from being against securities laws, dabba trading falls under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code of 1870.

If convicted, investors and traders can face imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to Rs 25 crore or both.

Remarkably, in recent weeks, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) issued a series of notices warning investors against investing in the Dabba market, as it is prohibited by law.

The exchange has made it clear that trading on these trading platforms is illegal. It further states that participation in these illegal platforms is at the investor’s risk, cost and consequences, as these illegal trading platforms are not endorsed or endorsed by the exchange.