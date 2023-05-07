Bank stocks approaching crisis-era threshold raise alarm bells





The sell-off in U.S. bank stocks threatens to push them below a technical threshold that could signal more trouble for the broader stock market.

As the collapse of First Republic Bank heightens fears over the solvency of regional lenders, investors have hurt financial stocks, leaving the S&P 500 financial index on the verge of falling below its 2007 peak. For perspective, after the credit crash of 2008, it took more than a decade for this gauge to regain the ground it had lost. The financial index has been above the 2007 high since January 2021. If it were to breach that barrier now, it would be a worrying signal for the broader stock market, said hedge fund manager Jim Roppel, founder of Roppel Capital Management. For what? Because it could put additional pressure on banks to hold on to capital and reduce lending, adding a drag on an economy already at risk of recession following the Federal Reserve’s sharp hike in interest rates over the past 14 last months. You can’t have a bull market if bank stocks are falling, said Roppel, who is a long-term bull but is currently mostly cash with the rest in defensive plays like gold and gold miners. It’s as if an Olympic athlete had cinder blocks around his legs. wild week Worries over the stability of the banking system contributed to a tumultuous week as investors bet aggressively against stocks. While stock prices rebounded on Friday amid speculation that the selloff was overdone, many remained sharply lower, with Western Alliance Bancorp sinking 27% last week and PacWest Bancorp plunging 43%. Individual investors who were among the markets’ most reliable bottom buyers in 2020 and 2021 clawed back some bank stocks amid the rout. In the week through Wednesday, they were net buyers of shares in Bank of America Corp., Truist Financial Corp. and SoFi Technologies Inc., according to data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co.s Peng Cheng show. But there is lingering concern on Wall Street that the ongoing unrest among regional banks could fuel a lending crunch. In fact, traders are betting the balance sheet could be so big that they’ve stepped up bets that the Fed, which just signaled Wednesday’s rate hike could be its last, will start easing monetary policy as soon as possible. July to stimulate the economy. Even so, Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments, said it was too early to get back into battered bank stocks. Instead, she focused on technology and consumer-related stocks that would benefit from lower interest rates, although her company added PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares after posting a drop. strong growth in profits and growing deposits. It’s not smart to chase some of those other bank stocks, Tengler said. You have to drop the falling knife. Friday’s stock market rebound was fueled by the stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report for April, which tempered fears of a recession. Yet while the S&P’s 1.9% rally erased most of last week’s decline in the broad benchmark, financial stocks in the index lost 2.7% in the five sessions. . Scott Colyer, managing director of Advisors Asset Management, said the S&P 500 would need to drop to 3,600 or lower for it to become more bullish on stocks as valuations remain expensive. It closed at around 4,136 on Friday. We need to see financials leading the way for the stock market to be in a sustainable uptrend, but that’s not happening, Colyer warned. Don’t pick up nickels and dimes in front of a steamroller.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/05/07/bank-shares-near-crisis-era-threshold-investors-stock-market/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos