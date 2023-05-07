Investors gain 34 billion naira as Nigerian stock market edged higher this week





INVESTORS gained N34 billion naira last week on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as more companies released their financial results for the year 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. The gain, analysts said, was supported by dividends declared by companies, which also boosted the gain posted the previous week. Before that, the stock market had recorded six consecutive weeks of loss, CIRI reported. At the close of last week’s trading session, the benchmark, which is the All-Share Index (ASI), rose 0.12% to 52,465.31 basis points (bps), demand for financial and other stocks driving the uptrend. Market capitalization also increased by 0.12% to 28.568 billion naira on Friday May 5 from 28.534 billion naira at the open on Tuesday May 2 as the market traded for four trading sessions. In terms of sector performance, the banking index rose 5.23% to close at 460.96 basis points. It was closely followed by the oil and gas index, which edged up 5.08% to 527.76 basis points. While the insurance index rose 3.08% to 190.06 basis points, the consumer goods index edged up 0.02% to 736.31 basis points, even though the The industrial index also edged up 0.09% to 2,449.39 basis points. Shares of CWG, Academy Press, Wema Bank and Ardova dominated trading during the week under review. CWG share price rose 25.71% to close at 1.32 naira; Academy Press saw a 20% increase to N1.74; and Wema Bank appreciated by 16.58% to 4.43 naira; while Ardova gained 14.63% N19.20. However, the share price of Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) topped the list of companies whose share price fell significantly. Transcorp’s share price fell 30.96% to 1.94 naira. The company caused a stir on the NGX trading floor during the last two weeks of April, after its share price hit N3.12, caused by the buying frenzy and planned cleanup of shares in the company. company by two billionaire friends. , Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu. As of the close of the week’s trading session, a total turnover of 2.973 billion shares worth N22.828 billion in 23,765 trades were traded during the week by investors, unlike to a total of 14.029 billion shares worth N59.007 billion that exchanged hands. in 24,048 transactions the previous week. Measured by volume, the financial services sector topped the business chart with 1.458 billion shares valued at N14.082 billion traded in 13,115 deals and contributed 49.04% and 61.69% respectively to volume and to the value of the total turnover of the shares. The conglomerate industry followed with 1.254 billion shares worth N3.123 billion in 1,662 deals, while the consumer goods industry generated a turnover of 71.425 million shares. worth N1.468 billion in 3,177 transactions. Transcorp, Access Holdings and Fidelity Bank topped, measured by volume, stock market transactions and accounted for 2.074 billion shares worth N11.297 billion in 5,966 transactions, and contributed 69.76 billion respectively. % and 49.49% to volume and value of total stock turnover. . Over the coming week, we expect to see mixed sentiment on profit-taking and the reaction to dividend season, as more Q1 earnings hit the market, while investors target defensive stocks. strong to protect their portfolios after markdown dates, analysts at Cowry Asset Management said.



