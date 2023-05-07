Security concerns overshadow Russia’s VE Day preparations





(Reuters) – Russia holds its annual Victory Day parade in Red Square on Tuesday amid heightened security after a series of drone attacks, including on the Kremlin citadel, the symbolic heart of the Russian state , which Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

Victory Day is a key anniversary for President Vladimir Putin, who often evokes the spirit and sacrifice that helped the Soviet Union defeat Nazi Germany in 1945 to rekindle feelings of patriotism among Russians, especially since the launch of what he calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine. on February 24, 2022. But several Russian regions have already scaled back the events, fearing they will be targeted by pro-Ukrainian saboteurs. And in Moscow, there seemed to be fewer military personnel and less military equipment involved in rehearsals for the parade, even though locals wanted it to go on as always. “I think we have to organize (the parade) to boost patriotism among people because it fluctuates due to the special military operation,” said Andrei Kucheryavykh, a resident of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, visiting Moscow. with his son. “People need to know what our great-grandfathers, grandfathers and grandmothers went through…because many are beginning to forget what May 9 is and what it means.” The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in World War II, more than any other country. DRONE ATTACKS Russian security concerns have grown over the past week following drone attacks targeting fuel depots and freight trains, while media also reported multiple explosions in Crimea on Sunday. occupied by Russia. Putin’s office linked what he called the “terrorist” drone attack on the Kremlin in the early hours of May 3 to the Victory Day parade, which takes place under the walls of the ancient citadel. He called the attack an assassination attempt on Putin, an allegation denied by Ukraine and its Western allies. Moscow also blamed Kiev and the West for a car bomb attack on Saturday that injured a prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, in a village about 400 km (250 miles) east of Moscow. His driver was killed in the explosion. This year’s anniversary comes as Russian casualties continue to mount in the war in Ukraine, now in its 15th month, ahead of a planned counteroffensive by Ukraine to retake occupied lands. Kiev said it expected increased efforts by Russian forces to take the devastated town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine ahead of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. Putin portrays the Ukrainian war as an existential battle for national survival, much like World War II, saying Russian forces are fighting Ukrainian ‘Nazis’ in the pay of a hostile West that wants to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ to Russia. kyiv and its Western allies dismiss this as nonsense and say Moscow is waging an imperial-style war to seize territory. In Soviet times, VE Day commemorations were more low-key, with an emphasis on honoring veterans and their enormous sacrifices, which are etched in the popular memory of older Russians. Since 2008, under Putin, the anniversary has also increasingly been the occasion to restore the image of a post-communist Russia found in its former grandeur. “It’s our history. All our new generations should remember it, know it and not forget it,” said Moscow resident Andrei. (Additional reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Gareth Jones, Editing by Angus MacSwan) By Gareth Jones

