Top Treasury officials reiterate dire warnings if debt ceiling not lifted, pour cold water on 14th Amendment invocation





CNN

—



Ahead of a much-anticipated meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders on Tuesday, top Treasury officials reiterated dire warnings of economic chaos and disaster if the United States does not raise the debt ceiling as the country heads towards default in early June.

I know he wants to put in place a process where priorities and spending levels are discussed and negotiated, but those negotiations shouldn’t be done with a gun, really, at the head of the American people, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on ABC This Week on Sunday.

While congressional Republicans want to tie any debt ceiling hike to spending and budget cuts, the administration has said the two issues are separate.

Yellen and his No. 2, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, both painted a bleak picture of economic chaos if the debt ceiling is not lifted and confirmed that the latest Treasury data still indicates that US- States could default as early as June 1.

If we were to default on our debt, it would have a terrible impact on interest rates, and interest rates are key for everyone to buy a house, to buy a car, for businesses to invest, Adeyemo said Sunday on MSNBC, warning that the current climate of uncertainty is already impacting the economy as businesses plan for potential disaster rather than future investment.

We’re already going to start seeing the impacts on the economy of Congress not taking this off the table, Adeyemo said.

White House economists and independent analysts have warned that the current risk situation and a potential future default could have a disastrous impact on the US economyplunging the stock market and annihilating million jobs.

If they don’t, we will have an economic and financial catastrophe of our making and there is no action President Biden and the US Treasury can take to prevent that catastrophe, Yellen said, adding, pressed. per ABC, that there are no good options to take if Congress does not act.

His comments come as some have speculated that President Biden could invoke the 14th Amendment, or take other extreme measures, if the debt ceiling is not raised in time. I haven’t gotten there yet, Biden said in a Friday night interview when asked about such a move.

Although this is a theoretical workaround, experts also said that the president unilaterally issuing debt without raising the ceiling would cause a constitutional crisis and create serious uncertainty leading to an economic and financial crisis despite everything. . Previous administrations have deemed such a move unworkable.

There is no way to protect our financial system and economy except for Congress to do its job and raise the debt ceiling, Yellen said.

Adeyemo also insisted on the possibility of using the 14th Amendment when asked about it on Sunday, saying the only way to ensure the United States can pay its bills is to raise the debt ceiling.

Biden, who the White House has said will only accept a clean proposal to raise the debt ceiling, is expected to sit down on Tuesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, and other congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling.

House Financial Services chairman Patrick McHenry on Sunday expressed modest pessimism about a debt deal.

The North Carolina Republican suggested on CBS Face the Nation that the ultimate compromise to raise the debt ceiling would look a lot like the bill we passed in the House, adding that at this point in the game, the only ingredient key that I don’t have is what the administration would accept.

This bill, which would bring $31 to nations. The Democratic-led Senate is unlikely to pass a borrowing limit of $4 trillion by an additional $1.5 trillion and cut federal spending. But the measure is primarily intended to boost Republican efforts to negotiate with Democrats.

On Sunday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York called the GOP proposal a ransom note, calling it the Default on America Act.

Either the Republicans want us to accept these dramatic cuts, or we accept a catastrophic default on our country’s debt. That is the unreasonable position and I hope in a few days Republicans will come to their senses and do what is right for the American people, Jeffries said on NBC Meet the Press.

Arizona Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema, meanwhile, said Republicans and the White House must explore options to raise the debt ceiling because neither position has the votes to pass.

The reality is that the bill that Kevin (McCarthy) and his colleagues passed in the House will not be the solution. The votes do not exist in the United States Senate to pass this. But what the president is proposing is not a realistic solution either. There will not be a simple own debt limit. The votes don’t exist for that, Sinema told CBS on Sunday.

She said both sides must negotiate a solution that will protect the faith and credit of the United States of America.

This story has been updated with additional information.