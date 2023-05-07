Business
Stock futures are flat to start the week
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading on February 1, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
US stock futures were flat on Sunday night.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 20 points, while S&P500 And Nasdaq-100 futures gained about 0.04% each.
Over the weekend, billionaire investor Warren Buffett commented on a host of topics, including the latest banking crisis that rocked Wall Street, Berkshire Hathawayat the annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. The conglomerate’s latest results showed operating profit rose 12% in the first quarter, while its cash reserve topped $130 billion.
Despite recent fears, Buffett said deposits should be safe in the banking sector, while noting that commercial real estate is starting to take a hit from rising borrowing costs. Even with its more than 20% stake in western oilBuffett also indicated that Berkshire has no plans to take over the oil giant.
Stocks are coming off a volatile week that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 record their worst weekly periods since March. The losses came despite a weekend rally that saw volatile regional bank stocks jump from their lows.
THE Dow Friday added more than 546 points, while the S&P500 And Nasdaq Compound jumped 1.85% and 2.25% respectively. The gains came even after a stronger than expected April jobs report.
On the inflation front, investors’ attention this week turns to the April consumer price index due out on Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Thursday.
Both reports “could help analysts decipher the direction of the most stubborn crevices in the economy where inflation remains sticky,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.
Following the Federal Reserve’s rate decision last week, traders are pricing in just a 9% chance of a hike at the central bank’s next policy meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tooI.
“Financial markets are hoping it will continue to stay subdued, but only if inflation cooperates,” Krosby said.
This week marks another busy revenue period, with the results of disney, PayPalWestern Petroleum and Tapestry on the bridge.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/07/stock-futures-are-flat-to-start-the-week.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]port.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- ‘The Kerala Story’ and ‘Bollywood vs South’ were the main discussions of THAT meeting – Exclusive | Hindi Movie News
- Stock futures are flat to start the week
- Google I/O this week: what to expect and how to watch live
- Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
- 1,500 troops to deploy to U.S.-Mexico border this weekExBulletin
- Villagers celebrate first coronation in seven decades | News | Daily Sun Villages
- Ben Christman picks Kentucky Wildcats Football after leaving Ohio State Buckeyes
- Birchard throws full game shutout, Auburn beats Cortland in walk-off mode
- Halifax’s maritime tech hub powers companies on everything from climate change to defense
- King Charles and Queen Camilla set off for the coronation in a coach
- Well be on the roads again after the 14th, says Imran
- What Prime Minister Modi said about the two politically controversial films