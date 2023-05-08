Stock traders look for winners in Asia as Fed policy turns





Taiwan and the tech sector are more sensitive to U.S. financial conditions and economic growth than most other Asia-Pacific regions except Japan, according to Goldman Sachs. Exporters linked to the automotive, smartphone and TV supply chain look vulnerable, said Herald van der Linde, head of Asia-Pacific equity strategy at HSBC. We believe there is a rotation from Korea and Taiwan to India, he said. Global funds bought a net amount of about $2.5 billion ($3.7 billion) of Indian stocks this quarter while offloading about the same amount of Taiwanese stocks, according to the compiled data. by Bloomberg. India’s benchmark equity index rose more than 4% during the period, beating all major Asian peers, and its economy is expected to grow nearly 7% in fiscal 2023. At the other end of the spectrum, lenders such as National Australia Bank and DBS Group are facing mounting pressure on margins as the Fed nears the end of its tightening cycle. This could end two years of financial sector outperformance relative to consumer stocks and most other industries in the region. Among sector choices, the funds are leaning towards consumer stocks amid expectations of resilient local demand and a recovery in China. Invescos David Chao said commodities were a good bet to ride out volatility until the Fed called time on its rate hikes. After that, Asia is expected to lead the world in terms of cyclical recovery, the global market strategist said, and discretionary stocks, particularly those in tourism in Southeast Asia and Japan, are among his better choices. For JPMorgan’s Hui, Asian technology services stocks such as internet and e-commerce names are in a better position than hardware players given their dependence on domestic or regional demand. Within Southeast Asia, we are overweight Indonesia. We expect earnings growth of 17%, which is quite robust at this point. We love banking and technology, said Evelyn Yeo, Asia investment manager at Pictet Wealth Management. China and India are the two growth engines for Asia, and Asia seems to be on the right track in terms of growth momentum. Bloomberg

