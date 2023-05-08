Wall Street is still worried despite Friday’s fakeout

A version of this story first appeared in the CNN Business Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber ? You can registerhere. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking on the same link.



New York

CNN

—



Stocks saw a comeback on Friday after four consecutive days of declines. But several key signs show that the market is far from calming down.

The Dow Jones jumped about 547 points on Friday, marking its biggest one-day gain since early January. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.3%.

Still, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell for the week, and the Nasdaq barely made a gain. The major indices saw strong selling earlier in the week after the collapse of First Republics, its subsequent sale to JPMorgan Chase and reports that other regional banks were exploring strategic options raised concerns about the stability of the market. banking sector.

Investors say Friday’s move was a short-term reversal and not indicative of lasting optimism. In other words, Wall Street is still concerned about the health of the banking sector, the path of Federal Reserve interest rates and the possibility of a recession.

The broader themes we thought about are still in place, said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com.

This was evident in several aspects of the market.

Defensive Sectors: The S&P 500 health care, utilities and information technology sectors advanced during the week and outperformed the broad index. This suggests that investors are positioning themselves defensively to weather potential market turbulence.

Healthcare and utilities stocks tend to perform well during recessions as consumers prioritize paying for basic necessities like electricity and healthcare over discretionary purchases when their budgets are tight .

Although information technology is not a traditionally defensive sector, its gains have been driven by mega-cap tech stocks like Apple which have been popular security picks for investors this year.

Oil: Crude prices fell for the third straight week as turmoil in the banking sector and the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike heightened fears that the economy is headed for a slowdown.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the US benchmark for oil, fell briefly below $70 a barrel last week for the first time since late March. Crude prices this year have also fallen well below record highs of 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed prices above $100 a barrel.

Oil prices also experienced a flash crash early Thursday, briefly falling to around $63 a barrel, indicating that Wall Street fears a possible recession could dampen demand for oil.

IV: The VIX, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose about 9% this week after falling for six consecutive weeks.

April’s Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index are on deck for next week. Both are key inflation impressions that could help determine the Fed’s next course of action in its fight against inflation.

In March, the annual CPI plunged to its lowest rate since May 2021, while the PPI experienced a dramatic cooling. The personal consumer expenditure price index, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, also eased.

But a strong jobs report in April rekindled fears that the economy is still too hot. The economy added 253,000 jobs in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment fell to 3.4%, matching a 53-year low reached in January. Economists expected the creation of 180,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 3.6%, according to Refinitiv.

The unexpected jump in job gains after cooling economic data in recent weeks suggests the Federal Reserve may have more leeway to tighten the economy. If next week’s inflation data further supports the notion that the economy is hot, it could increase the likelihood that the central bank will hold interest rates higher for longer.

Even with the improvements seen in recent months in year-over-year inflation data, the level of headline inflation remains too high in absolute terms, said Sam Millette, fixed income strategist at Commonwealth Financial Network.

While economists and investors think the Fed could suspend interest rates at its next meeting in June, some worry that central banks’ willingness to raise rates even after three bank failures suggests it could continue to inflict pain on the economy. The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday and opened the door to a pause later this year.

What he’s really saying is that the economy isn’t in trouble, can easily sustain slightly higher rates, and that regional banking indigestion of higher rates is no reason to stop the fighting inflation, Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates, wrote in a note Friday.

Monday: March Wholesale Inventories and First Quarter Fed Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey.

Tuesday: Airbnb Revenue Report (ABNB).

Wednesday: April Consumer Price Index and Disney Earnings Report (SAY).

THURSDAY: April producer price index, mortgage rates and unemployment insurance claims.

Friday: Consumer sentiment and inflation expectations from the University of Michigan for May.