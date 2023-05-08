Inflation and currency scarcity knocked 1.6 trillion naira off the Nigerian stock market in April – The Sun Nigeria





By Chinwendu Obienyi And Chukwuma Umeorah Despite very impressive corporate profits in 2022 and the payment of dividends to shareholders of listed companies, the surveys revealed that the market capitalization of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) fell by 1,580 billion naira at the end of transactions in april. Although the stock market gained 2.25% in the four months of 2023, inflationary pressure, currency scarcity, among other macro challenges, continued to erode investor exposure to low-priced fundamental stocks listed in the UK. sotck exchange. Specifically, the All Share Index (ASI), which opened at 54,232.54 points during the month under review, however closed at 52,403.51 points, down 3.37%, while market capitalization closed the month at N27.963 billion compared to the opening value of N29. 0.543 trillion. This means investors lost 1.58 trillion naira in a month. Sector performance revealed that the NGX-Main Board Index depreciated 3.71% to close at 2,349.99 basis points, while the NGX Banking Index was down 1.55% at 438. .07 basis points as of April 28, 2023. The NGX Insurance index rose 3.87% to 184.38 basis points, the NGX Oil/Gas index fell 1.68% to 502.24 basis points. In addition, the NGX consumer goods index rose 4.75% to 736.14 basis points, the highest gain among other indices on the floor of the exchange, while the index NGX industrial goods depreciated by 0.38% in April 2023. Market traders, in conversation with Daily Sun, noted that the decline could have been worse had trades not ended in positive territory in the last week of the month under review. They attributed the decline in the stock market to the fallout from the 2023 general election, soaring inflation and currency scarcity, as well as other macroeconomic issues in the country. The Nigerian stock market had gained 2.48 trillion naira in January and February 2023, although March saw bearish sentiments pervade the local stock market amid bargain-hunting activity as the market began to react to weak macroeconomic trend. This means that investors lost around 857 billion naira in March. However, NGX Managing Director Temi Popoola believes that the exchange will continue to stick to its strategic goals this year. Popoola said, "We are not off to a bad start and I can assure you that we will use the lists as a means to meet strategic aspirations as the new dispensation comes into effect through increased advocacy and commitments. Reacting to market performance, analysts at Cordros Research said that given the Q1 2023 earnings season, they expect decent earnings releases across the board to temper selling activity and support markets. positive feelings about the stock market. They said: "Over the medium term, we expect investor sentiment to be influenced by the changing macroeconomic landscape and changing yields in the fixed income sector. Overall, we reaffirm the need to position ourselves only in fundamentally sound equities, as the weak macro environment remains a significant drag on corporate earnings.

