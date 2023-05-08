Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Positive Start; Asian stocks are trading higher
Markets are set to open on Friday on strong positive indices from US gauges after its nonfarm payrolls data showed the US economy added more jobs in April than expected, helping to ease concerns related to the recession. However, uncertainty remains over how long the Fed will keep interest rates high in its effort to contain inflation. Technically, the Nifty Options data suggests that the index is likely to be in a trading range of the 17800-18500 area.
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Asia shares slightly higher, US inflation test looms
Asian stocks soared on Monday as investors braced for a week where U.S. inflation data will test bets that the next interest rate move will be lower, while concerns over a possible credit crunch weighed on the dollar.
Quarterly results today
UPL, Canara Bank, Exide Industries, Happiest Minds, Indian Bank, Mahanagar Gas, Pidilite Industries, Kalpataru Power Transmission, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, and many others will release their fourth quarter figures today.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 35.5 points, or 0.20%, at 18,159.50, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty forms a shooting star on the weekly chart
As Nifty ended Friday’s session with a 1% loss, a bearish candle formed with a long upper shadow on the daily chart. The weekly chart looked like a shooting star pattern, which has bearish implications.
Tokyo stocks open lower
Shares in Tokyo opened lower on Monday, after U.S. stocks fell for four sessions over the Japanese public holiday before rebounding on strong jobs data and a rebound in regional bank stocks.
Dow has its best day since Jan. 6 after Apple rally, jobs data
U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, with the Dow posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since Jan. 6, as Apple shares jumped more than 4% after upbeat results and data on the employment in the United States indicated a resilient labor market.
Oil prices rise as fears of recession begin to fade
Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trading on Monday as fears of a U.S. recession, which pushed prices down for three consecutive weeks for the first time since November, began to fade.
Sensex, nice on Friday
Amid a sell-off in the HDFC twins, Indian stock indices closed in the red on Friday with BSE Sensex plunging 695 points or 1.13%, while its NSE Nifty50 counterpart slipped below 18,100.
