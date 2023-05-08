Trading today: Asian stocks start the week with gains

Asian stocks were mostly higher on Monday after a broad-based rally on Wall Street partly spurred by Apple’s report of better-than-expected earnings.

The Tokyo benchmark fell as markets reopened after several days of vacation, while Chinese markets rose. US futures fell slightly and oil prices rose.

A report showed that hiring picked up across the economy far more than expected last month. The government’s jobs report also showed that workers had won bigger-than-expected pay rises.

Such trends have helped calm fears of a looming recession even as time is running out to reach an agreement on the US public debt ceiling, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

But anxiety is mounting early this time and kicked into high gear last week after Secretary Yellen warned a default could occur as early as June 1, he said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday there were no good options for the United States to avoid economic calamity if Congress failed to raise the nation’s borrowing limit from 31,381 billions of dollars in the coming weeks.

The government would run out of funds to pay its obligations, she said in an interview on ABCs This Week,

And it is widely believed that financial and economic chaos would ensue,” Yellen said.

She did not rule out President Joe Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avoid a first-ever federal default. If the government cannot borrow money to keep paying its bills for an extended period, there could be millions of job losses, business bankruptcies, meltdowns piling up in financial markets and lasting economic difficulties.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.6% to 28,981.63.

Reopening after a week-long holiday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.7% to 20,195.37 and the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.7% to 3,392.26. South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.6% to 2,514.58, while the S &P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% in Sydney to 7,271.60.

Friday on Wall Street, the S &P 500 jumped 1.8% to 4,136.25, although it still posted a modest loss for the week, its worst in nearly two months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.7% to 33,674.38 and the Nasdaq rose 2.2% to 12,235.41.

The strong jobs data rekindled concerns that continued high inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further, adding pressure on an already slowing economy.

The Fed said Wednesday it was unsure of its next move after raising its benchmark rate to a range of 5% to 5.25% from virtually zero at the start of last year. Many traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in June, which would be the first time this has happened in over a year.

High interest rates have already caused cracks in the US banking system. Last week, regulators seized First Republic Bank, which became the third failure of a major US bank to be affected since March.

Investors searched for the next possible weak link in the system and drove down stock prices for those at risk of a sudden exodus of customers. Several of the hardest hit recouped some of their heavy losses on Friday, with PacWest Bancorp climbing 81.7%. It was still down 43.3% for the week. Western Alliance Bancorp jumped 49.2% to cut its loss last week to 26.8%.

The turmoil in the US banking sector has heightened uncertainty. If banks cut lending, it could act as rate hikes and further stifle the economy.

Apple, Wall Street’s most valuable stock, gained 4.7% on Friday, helping to lift the S &P 500. Earnings and revenue for iPhone makers fell but still beat analysts’ expectations.

In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil took 42 cents to $71.76 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $2.78 on Friday to $71.34 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international price standard, added 41 cents to $75.71 a barrel.

The dollar slipped to 134.75 Japanese yen from 134.88 yen. The euro fell from $1.1023 to $1.1043.