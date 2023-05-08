Business
Global stocks gain after Wall St 102.3 rally KRMG
European stocks opened little change and Asian stocks were mostly higher on Monday after a broad-based rally on Wall Street partly spurred by Apples report a better than expected profit.
Tokyo’s benchmark fell as Chinese markets rose. US futures were flat and oil prices rose.
A report released on Friday showed accelerated hiring in the economy as a whole by much more than expected last month. The government’s jobs report also showed that workers had won bigger-than-expected pay rises.
These trends have helped to allay fears that a recession looms, even as time is running out to reach an agreement on the US public debt ceiling, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.
But anxiety is mounting early this time and kicked into high gear last week after Secretary Yellen warned a default could occur as early as June 1, he said.
Early Monday, the German DAX was unchanged at 15,962.77 while the CAC 40 in Paris edged up 0.1% to 7,437.81. Markets in Britain were closed for a holiday.
The S&P 500 future was virtually unchanged while the Dow Jones Industrial Average contract edged up 0.1%.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday there were no good options for the United States to avoid economic calamity if Congress failed to raise the nation’s borrowing limit from 31,381 billions of dollars in the coming weeks.
The government would run out of funds to pay its obligations, she said in an interview on ABCs This Week,
And it is widely believed that financial and economic chaos would ensue,” Yellen said.
She did not rule out President Joe Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avoid a first-ever federal default. If the government cannot borrow money to keep paying its bills for an extended period, there could be millions of job losses, business bankruptcies, meltdowns piling up in financial markets and lasting economic difficulties.
On Monday in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% to 28,949.88.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.2% to 20,297.03 and the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.8% to 3,395.00. South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.5% to 2,513.21, while the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% in Sydney to 7,276.50.
India’s Sensex gained 1.2% and Taiwan’s Taiex gained 0.5%.
On Friday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 jumped 1.8% while Dow industrials gained 1.7%. The Nasdaq composite index rebounded 2.2%.
Strong US jobs data added to fears that persistently high inflation could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further, adding pressure on an already slowing economy.
The Fed announced on Wednesday it was not sure of its next move after raising its benchmark rate to a range of 5% to 5.25% from virtually zero at the start of last year. Many traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in June, which would be the first time this has happened in over a year.
High interest rates have already caused cracks in the american banking system. Last week, regulators seized First Republic Bank, which became the third failure of a major US bank to be affected since March.
The turmoil in the sector has increased uncertainty, because if banks reduce their lending, like rate increases this could further stifle the economy.
Apple, Wall Street’s most valuable stock, gained 4.7% on Friday, helping lift the S&P 500. Earnings and revenue for iPhone makers fell but still beat analysts’ expectations .
In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $1.27 to $72.61 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $2.78 on Friday to $71.34 a barrel.
Brent crude, the international price standard, added $1.25 to $76.55 a barrel.
The dollar fell from 134.88 yen to 134.98 Japanese yen. The euro fell from $1.1023 to $1.1035.
