Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Markets are looking to rebound
US stock indices are coming off their worst week since March. A rebound in the regional banking stock and a strong Apple earnings boosted the market on Friday, and April jobs data came in better than expected despite recession concerns. This week, the focus will be on monthly inflation data after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates again in an attempt to calm stubbornly high prices. The consumer price index will arrive on Wednesday, while the producer price index is due on Thursday. Inflation has started to subside and the central bank has signaled that it may suspend rate hikes due to concerns about an economic slowdown and the health of the banking system. Follow live market updates.
2. Buffet dishes
Warren Buffett and his right-hand man Charlie Munger weighed in on everything from regional banks to artificial intelligence during Berkshire Hathawaythe annual meeting of shareholders on Saturday. While Buffett said the banks may not be out of the woods yet, he said he believes the deposits are safe. The Omaha Oracle said it has also seen slowing activity at some Berkshire businesses. The conglomerate does not plan to take full control of the oil giant western oilBuffett said.
3. The drama of the debt ceiling
The next few days could prove decisive for Washington’s efforts to raise the debt ceiling and prevent a first-ever default on US sovereign debt. President Joe Biden will meet with the four top congressional leaders on Tuesday as lawmakers try to break a deadlock over how to raise the borrowing limit. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Sunday that a “sharp economic downturn” would ensue if Congress did not act in the coming weeks. The Treasury Department estimated that the United States could run out of money to pay its bills as soon as early June.
4. Regionals go up
Shares of regional banks looked set to rise for a second straight day on Monday, after the failure of the First Republic sent their shares plunging early last week. The third failure of a regional bank since March has put the sector under scrutiny and names like PacWest Bancorp especially. Shares of the lender soared in premarket trading on Monday after PacWest announced late Friday that it would cut its dividend. The rise in banking helped fuel a broader recovery in the sector, as the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETFs advanced in premarket trading.
5. Disney On Deck
waltz disney will headline the list of quarterly results due this week. Other results will shed light on consumer health. Here are some of the reports expected this week:
CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Jeff Cox, Yun Li, Sarah Min, Tanaya Macheel, Alex Harring, Hakyung Kim, Christina Cheddar-Berk and Ashley Capoot contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
