The sharp drop in oil prices surprised the markets. But some traders now see a floor for prices

Aerial view of oil and gas lifting platform at yard for maintenance with many ships in Singapore. Oil prices saw three consecutive weekly declines last week, marking the longest streak of losses this year.

The recent slump in oil prices is starting to bottom out, according to analysts who predict a bigger recovery over the next few quarters is in the cards.

Oil prices suffered their third straight weekly decline last week, marking the longest streak of losses this year. However, it could happen soon, according to some market watchers.

“Now it really feels like they’re at rock bottom, there are multiple signs of that,” said Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citi.

“Inventories built up a lot in the first and second months of the year and then they came off. So that’s part of the determination that it’s at an all-time low.”

He added that markets are currently grappling with the impact of recent OPEC+ production cuts and the world is entering a season of higher demand. Last month, the oil cartel announced it was cutting production by 1.16 million barrels a day. The cuts took effect in May and will continue through the end of 2023. The production cuts prompted some analysts to warn that prices could soar in the triple digits, which has not materialized.

“We are looking at the second and third quarters more positively than what happened in the first quarter,” Morse said.

Financial services company ANZ also estimates that the oil crisis could soon bottom out, with global oil demand expected to rise by 2 million barrels a day, keeping the market undersupplied through 2023.