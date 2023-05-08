Business
The sharp drop in oil prices surprised the markets. But some traders now see a floor for prices
Oil prices saw three consecutive weekly declines last week, marking the longest streak of losses this year.
The recent slump in oil prices is starting to bottom out, according to analysts who predict a bigger recovery over the next few quarters is in the cards.
Oil prices suffered their third straight weekly decline last week, marking the longest streak of losses this year. However, it could happen soon, according to some market watchers.
“Now it really feels like they’re at rock bottom, there are multiple signs of that,” said Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citi.
“Inventories built up a lot in the first and second months of the year and then they came off. So that’s part of the determination that it’s at an all-time low.”
He added that markets are currently grappling with the impact of recent OPEC+ production cuts and the world is entering a season of higher demand. Last month, the oil cartel announced it was cutting production by 1.16 million barrels a day. The cuts took effect in May and will continue through the end of 2023. The production cuts prompted some analysts to warn that prices could soar in the triple digits, which has not materialized.
“We are looking at the second and third quarters more positively than what happened in the first quarter,” Morse said.
Financial services company ANZ also estimates that the oil crisis could soon bottom out, with global oil demand expected to rise by 2 million barrels a day, keeping the market undersupplied through 2023.
A tightening oil market in H2 2023 will now depend more on OPEC+, especially Russia.
Vivek Dar
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
“OPEC+ production cuts and a rebound in Chinese demand will likely offset slower demand elsewhere…Therefore, we expect prices to bottom soon,” the bank wrote in a statement. research report dated May 8.
Similarly, Goldman Sachs maintained its forecast for a higher crude oil price.
“Our forecast remains for Brent to rise to $95 a barrel by December and $100 a barrel by April 2024, as we expect large deficits in the second half of the year,” the investment bank said in a statement. report released this weekend.
Global benchmark Brent was trading up 1.74% at $76.61 a barrel on Monday, while USWest Texas Intermediate futures were up 1.92% at $72.71 a barrel.
The brutal slide of oil
Brent had slipped 8% since the start of the year last Friday. On Wednesday, the benchmark posted a close of $72.33, marking the lowest since December 2021, according to data from Refinitiv. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate is down 11% year-to-date.
The fall in prices is attributed to a confluence of economic concerns.
Last Wednesdayy, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, raising investor concerns that a slowdown in economic growth could affect demand for energy.
“The pressure of anti-inflationary actions undertaken by both the US Fed and the ECB [European Central Bank]resulted in lackluster demand growth for most OECD countries, with risks of recession ahead,” Morse wrote in an email.
Last month, OPEC+ announced it was cutting production by 1.16 million barrels per day. The cuts came into effect in May and will continue until the end of 2023.
Bloomberg | Getty Images
Moreover, a surprise contraction in Chinese manufacturing activity in April also cast doubt on the country’s recovery in demand for commodities.
“The narrative that oil markets will tighten later this year on rising Chinese demand is called into question,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a daily note dated May 8.
“A tightening oil market in the second half of 2023 will now depend more on OPEC+, especially Russia,” wrote the ABC’s Vivek Dhar.
And Moscow’s oil production has proven more resilient than expected.
“Russia’s oil production and exports have held up well despite the announcement of a 500,000 barrel per day production cut,” said Kang Wu, head of global demand and analytics for the company. Asia at S&P.
The recent drop is reminiscent of March’s downward volatility and “forces” an assessment of whether or not OPEC will proceed with another Saudi-led cut,” Mizuho’s Vishnu Varathan wrote in a May 8 note.
But S&P’s Wu believes there is still “great uncertainty” about the cartel’s next move.
“Unless they see real demand destruction from a weaker economy or a spike in prices, they’ll probably hold out a bit longer to decide what to do.”
