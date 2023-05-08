Stock Market Sleepy And Dopey before inflation report; Walt Disney earnings on tap

The stock market posted tiny losses on Monday afternoon ahead of this week’s market moves. At Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) released first-quarter results on Saturday. Bank stocks took a boost. Dow Jones component waltz disney (SAY) gained 2.9% ahead of Wednesday’s earnings report.







According to ReutersCFRA Research Vice President Cathy Seifert issued a pessimistic note after the Berkshire meeting, warning Buffett to manage his huge Apple (AAPL) exposure wisely.

She warned that “portfolio management practices would suggest there is definitely concentration risk with so many Apples in this portfolio.”

Apple represents an incredible 42% of Berkshire’s total portfolio, according to recent reports.

In numbers

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.3% while the Nasdaq gained less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 was relatively unchanged, adding less than 0.1%. The Russell 2000 fared worse than the major indices, falling 0.5%.

NYSE and Nasdaq volume declined from the same time on Friday.

The Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) climbed 0.1%, while the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) increased slightly by 0.2%.

Crude oil gained 2.8% to $73.36 a barrel. Gold futures added 0.4% and traded at the $2,033 level.

Bitcoin plunged 6.1% to $27,960. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) held up better than the crypto, up 0.5%.

The 10-year US Treasury yield added 5 basis points to 3.5%. THE FedWatch CME Tool shows over 90% chance of no rate hike at June Fed meeting.

European equities were mixed, with the German DAX falling 0.1% and the Paris CAC adding 0.2%. London’s FTSE rallied the most, gaining 1% to close out the day.

Stock Market: Warren Buffett Weekend

At Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) rose 0.8% after the first quarter results last weekend.

The Wizard of Omaha company posted operating profit of $8.065 billion, up 12.6% from a year earlier. It held more than $130 billion in cash and treasury bills in its balance sheet. Its insurance underwriting profits soared to $911 million from $167 million a year earlier.

Warren quashed rumor that Berkshire was looking to take over western oil (OXY), saying “We’re not going to buy control.” Berkshire owns more than 20% of OXY shares. Shares of OXY fell 1.7%.

Buffett said the commercial real estate market was beginning to feel the effects of rising lending rates. He mentioned the banking crisis, saying he was cautious about the sector but stressed that customer deposits are safe.

The rail and energy businesses of Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) in Berkshire reported declines in profits.

BKRB shares are in a long handle cup base with a buy point of 331.94 on the weekly chart. A tight three-week pattern has also formed in the handle, according to MarketSmith pattern recognition.

berkshire holding World Paramount (FOR) reversed direction, up 1% after last week’s selloff, following a worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings release. Stocks are below the 50-day line, a red flag.

The media and streaming service provider has cut its dividend significantly. Buffett said it’s never a good thing when a company cuts its dividend.

Key economic data released this week

Investors await mid-week inflation reports and the US debt ceiling meeting on Tuesday.

Look for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. and the producer price index (PPI) on Thursday.

Econoday estimates a 0.4% increase in the April CPI and core CPI, with the 5% year-over-year figures remaining unchanged from March. The April PPI is expected to rise 0.3% from a 0.5% decline in March. The year-over-year increase is expected to come in at 2.5%, down from 2.7% in March.

President Joe Biden meets with members of Congress on a debt ceiling deal on Tuesday. Secretary of State Janet Yellen said Sunday there were “no good options” to avoid dire consequences if Congress did not raise or suspend the national debt ceiling, according to Barrons.

The United States hit the debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion in January and has been maneuvering to pay its obligations. He could run out of money by June 1, Yellen warned last week.

Stock market: the Regional Banks take off

PacWest (PACW) rose 2.4% in volume, despite its dividend cut. Peer Regional Bank western alliance (WALL) reversed course and added 1.9%.

cloud security company Z-scale (SZ) jumped more than 22% after quarterly sales beat expectations. He also raised the revenue forecast for the full year.

Management expects sales of $415 million to $419 million for the current quarter, compared to $286.8 million last year. Analysts predict EPS growth of 121% this year.

six flags (SIX) rose more than 20% in volume, after the theme park operator reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales. The move sent shares back above the 50-day line.

Tyson Foods (TSN) fell more than 15% in volume, after reporting a surprise loss and lower-than-expected sales in its March quarter.

Stock market moves: Walt Disney gains ahead of earnings

Morgan Stanley raised its Walt Disney price target to 120 from 115 ahead of this week’s earnings report.

Disney is expected to post 93 cents of earnings per share in the first quarter, down 13.8% from the year-ago quarter. Sales are projected at $21.8 billion, an increase of 13.5%.

Analysts forecast EPS growth of 16% in 2023 and a solid 32% increase in 2024. Total streaming subscribers for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are forecast at 238,880, an increase of 1.8% compared to the previous quarter.

DIS shares recovered the 200-day moving average. Disney is today the leader of the Dow Jones.

Stock of chips Advanced micro-systems (AMD) jumped 5.8% as chip and artificial intelligence stocks strengthened. The shares are in a newly formed basis with a buy point of 102.53. The shares have gained an impressive 47% this year so far.

IBD 50 component Royal Caribbean (RLC) rose 2.4% and is in the 5% buy zone that extends up to 80.22, after hitting the 76.40 buy point from a cut base. The relative strength line has reached a 52-week high, as shown by the blue dot on MarketSmith.

The cruise line on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales and a lower-than-expected loss.

The shares have shown an impressive 58% gain this year so far. RCL was Tuesday’s IBD Stocks to Watch pick.

Airline stock takes off after upgrade

Platoon (PTON) gained 4% after BMO Capital upgraded the interactive fitness platform’s stock to drag market performance to underperform, with a price target of 9.50.

Also in IBD 50, Cybersecurity Provider Fortinet (FTNT) rose 2.7% after BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised its price target to 75 from 66.

IBD Stock 50 medical shock wave (CRUSH) fell 5.4% in volume, following discussions between the medical device maker and Scientific Boston (bsx extension) deteriorated. BSX gained 3.2% on the news.

UberTechnologies (UBER) rose 2.8% and is in the 5% buy zone reaching 39.56, after hitting the 37.68 buy point of a cut base last week. The ride-sharing operator beat first-quarter estimates last week.

American airlines (AAL) rose 4.2% after JPMorgan Chase moved the airline’s stock from neutral to overweight and raised its price target to 29 from 26.

Catalent (CTLT) plunged more than 26% in very large volume after reporting its third quarter results. Catalent is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 today.

Follow Kimberley Koenig for more stock insights on Twitter@IBD_KKoenig.

