Business
Stock Market Sleepy And Dopey before inflation report; Walt Disney earnings on tap
The stock market posted tiny losses on Monday afternoon ahead of this week’s market moves. At Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) released first-quarter results on Saturday. Bank stocks took a boost. Dow Jones component waltz disney (SAY) gained 2.9% ahead of Wednesday’s earnings report.
X
According to ReutersCFRA Research Vice President Cathy Seifert issued a pessimistic note after the Berkshire meeting, warning Buffett to manage his huge Apple (AAPL) exposure wisely.
She warned that “portfolio management practices would suggest there is definitely concentration risk with so many Apples in this portfolio.”
Apple represents an incredible 42% of Berkshire’s total portfolio, according to recent reports.
In numbers
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.3% while the Nasdaq gained less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 was relatively unchanged, adding less than 0.1%. The Russell 2000 fared worse than the major indices, falling 0.5%.
NYSE and Nasdaq volume declined from the same time on Friday.
The Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) climbed 0.1%, while the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) increased slightly by 0.2%.
Crude oil gained 2.8% to $73.36 a barrel. Gold futures added 0.4% and traded at the $2,033 level.
Bitcoin plunged 6.1% to $27,960. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) held up better than the crypto, up 0.5%.
The 10-year US Treasury yield added 5 basis points to 3.5%. THE FedWatch CME Tool shows over 90% chance of no rate hike at June Fed meeting.
European equities were mixed, with the German DAX falling 0.1% and the Paris CAC adding 0.2%. London’s FTSE rallied the most, gaining 1% to close out the day.
Stock Market: Warren Buffett Weekend
At Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) rose 0.8% after the first quarter results last weekend.
The Wizard of Omaha company posted operating profit of $8.065 billion, up 12.6% from a year earlier. It held more than $130 billion in cash and treasury bills in its balance sheet. Its insurance underwriting profits soared to $911 million from $167 million a year earlier.
Warren quashed rumor that Berkshire was looking to take over western oil (OXY), saying “We’re not going to buy control.” Berkshire owns more than 20% of OXY shares. Shares of OXY fell 1.7%.
Buffett said the commercial real estate market was beginning to feel the effects of rising lending rates. He mentioned the banking crisis, saying he was cautious about the sector but stressed that customer deposits are safe.
The rail and energy businesses of Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) in Berkshire reported declines in profits.
BKRB shares are in a long handle cup base with a buy point of 331.94 on the weekly chart. A tight three-week pattern has also formed in the handle, according to MarketSmith pattern recognition.
berkshire holding World Paramount (FOR) reversed direction, up 1% after last week’s selloff, following a worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings release. Stocks are below the 50-day line, a red flag.
The media and streaming service provider has cut its dividend significantly. Buffett said it’s never a good thing when a company cuts its dividend.
Key economic data released this week
Investors await mid-week inflation reports and the US debt ceiling meeting on Tuesday.
Look for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. and the producer price index (PPI) on Thursday.
Econoday estimates a 0.4% increase in the April CPI and core CPI, with the 5% year-over-year figures remaining unchanged from March. The April PPI is expected to rise 0.3% from a 0.5% decline in March. The year-over-year increase is expected to come in at 2.5%, down from 2.7% in March.
President Joe Biden meets with members of Congress on a debt ceiling deal on Tuesday. Secretary of State Janet Yellen said Sunday there were “no good options” to avoid dire consequences if Congress did not raise or suspend the national debt ceiling, according to Barrons.
The United States hit the debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion in January and has been maneuvering to pay its obligations. He could run out of money by June 1, Yellen warned last week.
Stock market: the Regional Banks take off
PacWest (PACW) rose 2.4% in volume, despite its dividend cut. Peer Regional Bank western alliance (WALL) reversed course and added 1.9%.
cloud security company Z-scale (SZ) jumped more than 22% after quarterly sales beat expectations. He also raised the revenue forecast for the full year.
Management expects sales of $415 million to $419 million for the current quarter, compared to $286.8 million last year. Analysts predict EPS growth of 121% this year.
six flags (SIX) rose more than 20% in volume, after the theme park operator reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales. The move sent shares back above the 50-day line.
Tyson Foods (TSN) fell more than 15% in volume, after reporting a surprise loss and lower-than-expected sales in its March quarter.
Stock market moves: Walt Disney gains ahead of earnings
Morgan Stanley raised its Walt Disney price target to 120 from 115 ahead of this week’s earnings report.
Disney is expected to post 93 cents of earnings per share in the first quarter, down 13.8% from the year-ago quarter. Sales are projected at $21.8 billion, an increase of 13.5%.
Analysts forecast EPS growth of 16% in 2023 and a solid 32% increase in 2024. Total streaming subscribers for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are forecast at 238,880, an increase of 1.8% compared to the previous quarter.
DIS shares recovered the 200-day moving average. Disney is today the leader of the Dow Jones.
Stock of chips Advanced micro-systems (AMD) jumped 5.8% as chip and artificial intelligence stocks strengthened. The shares are in a newly formed basis with a buy point of 102.53. The shares have gained an impressive 47% this year so far.
IBD 50 component Royal Caribbean (RLC) rose 2.4% and is in the 5% buy zone that extends up to 80.22, after hitting the 76.40 buy point from a cut base. The relative strength line has reached a 52-week high, as shown by the blue dot on MarketSmith.
The cruise line on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales and a lower-than-expected loss.
The shares have shown an impressive 58% gain this year so far. RCL was Tuesday’s IBD Stocks to Watch pick.
Airline stock takes off after upgrade
Platoon (PTON) gained 4% after BMO Capital upgraded the interactive fitness platform’s stock to drag market performance to underperform, with a price target of 9.50.
Also in IBD 50, Cybersecurity Provider Fortinet (FTNT) rose 2.7% after BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised its price target to 75 from 66.
IBD Stock 50 medical shock wave (CRUSH) fell 5.4% in volume, following discussions between the medical device maker and Scientific Boston (bsx extension) deteriorated. BSX gained 3.2% on the news.
UberTechnologies (UBER) rose 2.8% and is in the 5% buy zone reaching 39.56, after hitting the 37.68 buy point of a cut base last week. The ride-sharing operator beat first-quarter estimates last week.
American airlines (AAL) rose 4.2% after JPMorgan Chase moved the airline’s stock from neutral to overweight and raised its price target to 29 from 26.
Catalent (CTLT) plunged more than 26% in very large volume after reporting its third quarter results. Catalent is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 today.
Follow Kimberley Koenig for more stock insights on Twitter@IBD_KKoenig.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Get Free IBD Newsletters: Market Readiness | Technical report | How to invest
What is CAN SLIM? If you want to find winning stocks, you better know
IBD Live: learn and analyze growth stocks with the pros
Looking for the next big winners in the stock market? Start with these 3 steps
Want more information on IBD? Subscribe to our investing podcast
|
Sources
2/ https://www.investors.com/market-trend/stock-market-today/stock-market-indexes-pause-ahead-of-inflation-numbers-buffetts-berkshires-not-interested-in-full-ownership-of-oxy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock Market Sleepy And Dopey before inflation report; Walt Disney earnings on tap
- Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker Reviews
- International education researcher visits Plymouth Whitemarsh High School | CMS News Article
- Malibu feels a 3.4-magnitude earthquake centered about two miles away
- TNM editor says PM Modi’s supporters do not belong in civilized society, calls for their ‘re-education programme’
- China tells US to ‘think deeply’ about slowing ties
- Follow the trend of asymmetrical outfits inspired by your favorite Bollywood celebrities
- The iconic president of the Lyon football club, Aulas, hands over the baton to the American investor
- Commercialization Fellow Assesses Innovation Potential
- Gray Stone senior named semifinalist in International Geography Bee – The Stanly News & Press
- Donald Trump ends a difficult week on a positive note
- UK seeks closer ties with Canada in science, military and technology