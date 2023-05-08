Cleantech Power Corp. provides updates on Frankfurt actions

TORONTO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cleantech Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: PWWRF) (Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV), previously named Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp., (PWWR or the Business), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable and reliable clean energy and technologies, is pleased to announce that the company is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol E43 and the securities identification number (in German: Wertpapierkennnummer or WKN) A3EEHV. Additionally, PWWR is pleased to announce that it has progressed with its previously announced letter of intent by acquiring the Genius AI electrical circuit breaker panel (GENIUS Energy Center).

Our path to fuel cell commercialization success includes the integration of supporting clean technologies, said Frank Carnevale, CEO of PWWR. I look forward to evaluating the additional potential of integrating the GENIUS Energy Hub into our future fuel cell products.

“GENIUS has proven to be a game-changer in the energy sector,” said Vic Burconak, CEO. “By integrating fuel cell technology, we provide a more efficient and effective way to generate power, while improving system safety and reliability. Our customers can expect to enjoy the benefits of a clean, reliable power source, with the added convenience and peace of mind provided by GENIUS.“

PWWR purchased the GENIUS Energy Hub for use in the Festival Hydro fuel cell pilot project announced on April 20, 2023. PWWR purchased the GENIUS Energy Hub for approx. $5,000, to ensure immediate access to a unit in dwindling inventory. GENIUS Energy Hub is expected to integrate with the prototype PWWR Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell to monitor and control the power output of the Jupiter 1.0 with greater precision, enabling maximum efficiency and reducing the risk of system overload. GENIUS Energy Hub can be used in other pilot sites or PWWR companies if the opportunity arises before the Festival Hydro pilot.

ABOUT GENIUS ENERGY HUB

GENIUS Energy Hub is a hybrid solid-state technology equipped with advanced sensors and software that will provide real-time data on the performance and power output of the Jupiter 1.0. This information can be accessed remotely through a user-friendly interface, allowing easy monitoring and adjustment of fuel cell operation.

GENIUS Energy Hub is designed to be compatible with a wide range of fuel cell systems, making it a versatile solution for a variety of applications including residential and commercial buildings, industrial facilities and power generation mobile.

Priorities 2023

In line with the March 6, 2023 announcement of the 2023 Priority List, PWWR intends to use the Hydro Pilot Festival to demonstrate value to potential customers and partners and distributors, thereby aiming to deliver battery sales to short-term fuel faster than expected.

Integration with the GENIUS Energy Hub enables better control of multiple power inputs, enabling a faster path to customer adoption opportunities when fuel cells go on sale.

PWWR has access to approximately $5 million in debt financing (the Funding), and intends to support the costs of strategic fuel cell pilot projects.

Other fuel cell pilot projects are being discussed with other parties.

As announced on April 4, 2023, PWWR is currently working to secure its Fuel Cell assets (the Fuel cell assets) at Fuel Cell Power NV (FCP S.A.) in Belgium, and use these assets in various pilot projects in 2023 and 2024 (the Pilot projects).

ABOUT CLEANTECH POWER CORP. (NEO: REP)

PWWR is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable and reliable clean energy and technologies. Today, we bring power to people, combining a stable revenue stream with a forward-looking vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet massive global market needs and ultimately account, generate attractive returns for investors.

PWWR is well positioned to deliver power to people as part of the global energy transition while providing a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

