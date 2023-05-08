NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street held steady on Monday ahead of a week full of reports on some of the markets’ biggest worries, including how inflation remains stubbornly high across the economy.

The S&P 500 edged up 1.87, or less than 0.1%, to 4,138.12 after its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 55.69 points, or 0.2%, to 33,618.69, while the Nasdaq composite added 21.50, or 0.2%, to 12,256.92.

Besides a strong reading on US jobs, which eased worries about a possible recession but raised worries about high inflation, the past week was dominated by fears about small and medium banks.

PacWest Bancorp rose 3.6% to recover some of its 43% plunge last week. It said Friday night that it was cutting its dividend to help it bolster its financial strength. Several other small and medium-sized banks also rose, including a 0.6% rise for Western Alliance Bancorp.

They have come under heavy pressure as Wall Street searches for the next weak link after three U.S. bank failures since March. Burdened by much higher interest rates, small and medium-sized banks are scrambling to assure Wall Street that their deposits are safe and that they are unlikely to see a sudden exodus, similar to the races that toppled the Silicon Valley Bank and others.

The biggest concern for markets is that any turmoil could cause banks to cut lending. This could in turn increase the risk of a recession that many investors already consider very likely.

A Federal Reserve report showed on Monday that many banks tightened their lending standards in the first three months of the year. Moreover, the survey suggested that banks widely expect to raise their standards during 2023. Among the reasons given by some small and medium-sized banks for the forecast were a desire to take less risk and concerns concerning deposit outflows.

On Monday, Wall Street was weighed down by shares of companies that posted worse-than-expected results for the last quarter.

Tyson Foods fell 16.4% after posting a loss, instead of the profit analysts had expected. Its turnover is also below expectations.

So far this earnings season, the trend has been to beat analysts’ forecasts. Apple was the highlight of the past week, and its better-than-expected report helped the market tremendously as its stock is the largest on Wall Street and has the most weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes.

Six Flags Entertainment jumped 18.6% on Monday after reporting a loss that was not as severe as analysts had expected. He also said attendance was improving.

Expectations were, however, quite low overall, given high interest rates and a slowing economy. Like Apple, S&P 500 companies are on track to report lower earnings in the final quarter from a year earlier.

Encouragingly, more companies than usual offered forecasts of future earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations. The ratio of such pre-announcements is at its highest level in two years, equity strategist Savita Subramanian said in a report by BofA Global Research, and analysts expect earnings growth to resume in the third quarter of This year.

This helped stabilize stocks despite all the concerns over much higher interest rates. The S&P 500 has been hovering roughly in place since early April. It hasn’t posted a weekly gain or loss of at least 1% since March, its longest stretch in nearly two years, said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing, at Morgan Stanley’s E-Trade. .

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, from virtually zero at the start of last year, in hopes of curbing high inflation. High rates do this by slowing the economy and hurting investment prices, which could cause a recession if they stay too high for too long.

The Fed said last week it was unsure of its next move as large swathes of the economy showed sharp slowdowns, but the labor market remains largely resilient.

The threat of a US government default on its debt is also weighing on the economy.

Such an event would rock the financial markets as US Treasuries are considered the safest possible investment in the world. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told ABCs This Week on Sunday that there are no good options for the United States to avoid economic calamity if Congress fails to raise the borrowing limit for nations of 31.381 trillion in the coming weeks.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.51% from 3.44% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury, which is moving more on Fed action expectations, fell from 3.92% to 3.99%.

Later this week, the US government will provide the latest monthly updates on consumer and wholesale inflation. Earnings reports will also arrive from Duke Energy, The Walt Disney Co. and News Corp.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.